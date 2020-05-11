New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facilities Management Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622905/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and emphasis on outsourcing building management services. In addition, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The facilities management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Government

• Residential



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing demand for smart facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our facilities management market covers the following areas:

• Facilities management market sizing

• Facilities management market forecast

• Facilities management market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001