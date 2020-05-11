Transactions during 4 - 7 May
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 4 - 7 May:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,472,955
|1,232,506,836
|4 May 2020
|25,000
|832.43
|20,810,735
|5 May 2020
|15,000
|825.27
|12,379,105
|6 May 2020
|6,339
|838.12
|5,312,826
|7 May 2020
|15,000
|833.92
|12,508,782
|Total, 4 – 7 May 2020
|61,339
|51,011,448
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 May 2020*
|26,703
|831.63
|22,207,059
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,560,997
|1,305,725,343
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,719,151 own B shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
