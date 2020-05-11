Transactions during 4 - 7 May

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 4 - 7 May:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,472,955 1,232,506,836
4 May 2020 25,000 832.43 20,810,735
5 May 2020 15,000 825.27 12,379,105
6 May 2020 6,339 838.12 5,312,826
7 May 2020 15,000 833.92 12,508,782
Total, 4 – 7 May 2020 61,339  51,011,448
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 May 2020*26,703831.6322,207,059
Accumulated under the programme1,560,997 1,305,725,343
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,719,151 own B shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

