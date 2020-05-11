New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394534/?utm_source=GNW

06 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive powder metallurgy components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the energy saving and cost advantages over traditional machining technologies, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and rise in demand for AT systems. In addition, energy saving and cost advantages over traditional machining technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive powder metallurgy components market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive powder metallurgy components market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Engine components

• Transmission components

• Other components



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of titanium and titanium-based alloy powders as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive powder metallurgy components market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of advanced designing techniques in pm component manufacturing, and development of new pm materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive powder metallurgy components market covers the following areas:

• Automotive powder metallurgy components market sizing

• Automotive powder metallurgy components market forecast

• Automotive powder metallurgy components market industry analysis"





