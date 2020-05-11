Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the education industry, "Online Education Software sees Unprecedented Demand due to School Closures in Light of COVID-19"



There are currently 1.2 billion children in 186 countries affected by school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for online education software has surged as a result. There has been significant demand for virtual tutoring, video conferencing, online learning software and language apps. Many education software companies have responded to the soaring demand for online education.



BYJU's have offered free classes on their learning app while Lark has offered teachers and students unlimited video conferencing time. In China, full time students were instructed to use Tencent Classroom to continue their studies in February while Zoho have offered their Zoho Classes app for free to government schools in India. Media organizations are also getting involved with remote learning to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. PBS SoCal has partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District to deliver local educational broadcasts while the BBC launched Bitesize Daily in April which will offer 14 weeks of curriculum based learning for children in the UK.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Online Education Software sees Unprecedented Demand due to School Closures in Light of COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900