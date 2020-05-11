Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the consumer goods and services industry, "Baby Monitors Help Hospitals Care for COVID-19 Patients"



COVID-19 is highly contagious and patients experiencing symptoms must be isolated from others to avoid spreading the virus. Healthcare workers are required to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) when interacting with COVID-19 patients to protect themselves and other vulnerable patients. In order to maintain a personal connection with patients in isolation and to conserve limited supplies of PPE, some healthcare workers have turned to using baby monitors to allow two way communication between patients and staff without the need to enter the patient's room.



Several companies have responded to the unexpected demand for baby monitors by making donations to hospitals and nursing homes. Philips has donated 3,200 baby monitors in collaboration with the online shopping site bol.com while VTech has committed to shipping up to 200 baby monitors directly to hospitals that need them. Miku has also partnered with Legacy Healthcare to deploy its contactless respiratory monitors into nursing homes across the US.



