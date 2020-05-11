New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394490/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on mycoplasma testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals, increasing initiatives and funding for mycoplasma testing and rise in adoption of real-time mycoplasma testing. In addition, increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mycoplasma testing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The mycoplasma testing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Cros

• Cell banks

• Academic research institutes

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of the prime reasons driving the mycoplasma testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

