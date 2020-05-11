Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Healthcare Delivery: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2020 study has 236 pages, 81 tables, and figures. The worldwide virtual healthcare delivery markets are expected to achieve significant growth as the pandemic emergency emerges as a worldwide issue.



The World Health Organization (WHO) recently recommended using virtual healthcare delivery to evaluate suspected cases of COVID-19 disease. Minimizing the need for individuals to go to health care facilities for evaluation decreases the risk of contracting Covid-19 disease. With the coronavirus pandemic upending everyday life, the Dept. of Health and Human Services has made the extraordinary announcement to allow video chat apps such as Apple's FaceTime and Zoom for medical consultations. for medical consultations.



During the COVID-19 national emergency, which also constitutes a nationwide public health emergency, covered health care providers are subject to the HIPAA rules. As facilities communicate with patients, and provide Virtual Healthcare Delivery services, through remote communications technologies HIPAA rules are still expected to remain in effect.



In the wake of the pandemic healthcare delivery systems have been turned on their head. Virtual Healthcare Delivery is playing a huge role in healthcare delivery. With over 300 viable companies just in the US, market consolidation is certain to be rapid. The larger players will need to expand their customer base, increase their level of expertise, and achieve access to better technology.



Broadening access to specialty care across the country, easing home health monitoring, and simplifying chronic disease management are priorities.



Some Virtual Healthcare Delivery manufacturers have greater market power in specific markets, those with good online marketing reach have a strategic advantage. Philips Respironics has been able to build enormous credibility in the market because its systems work as promised, the hallmark of a successful technology company. Vendors have seen a significant increase in demand in these specific markets during the pandemic, helping in the sale of Virtual Healthcare Delivery.



Tele-medicine morphs to virtual healthcare delivery - markets explode in wake of coronavirus infections and shelter in place. In one instance in NY, hard-hit early on by the coronavirus, an organization at NYU went from 200 video visits a year to 12,000 a week, 36,000 in the first month. CMS has now mandated the payment of virtual visits.



Growth in these areas of virtual care delivery is remarkable and unprecedented. Even more use of infrastructure that supports the delivery of care remotely is expected to be put in place over the ensuing weeks.



The challenge has been to allow clinicians to do virtual visits without coming in. Epic software engineers moved the clinical side to a mobile app. Sharon Wobeter, Epic's Virtual Healthcare Delivery lead for NYU Langone. We're now working to expand into the hospital. Doctors and nurses will be able to talk to each other remotely and check in on patients without going into the rooms, limiting exposure and saving protective equipment like masks.



Virtual care is a new reality for vendors, doctors, nurses, and other clinicians. Millions of people had their first virtual appointments over the past few weeks. Software from Epic, the nation's largest electronic health records company supports virtual healthcare delivery. Epic's Virtual Healthcare Delivery infrastructure allows users to adopt new technology quickly. The Virtual Healthcare Delivery team at Epic has done amazing work to get systems running quickly and adopted everywhere as a way to lessen the risk to people.



The virtual healthcare delivery market size at $21 billion worldwide in 2019, is projected to reach $95 billion worldwide and $77.4 billion in the US by 2026. Extraordinary growth initially is solely because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Once the virtual healthcare delivery systems are in place, they will not be dismantled, they will morph and be adapted to current needs, but they are useful and are expected to stay in place.



A second wave and the third wave of infection will mean that systems need to remain in place after they are initially deployed. The systems are more efficient for the patient and the physician. The use of them for a long time will prove this and ensure that they remain in place after the pandemic begins to abate.



The unmistakable impact of disease in increasing the death rates worldwide is driving people to take advantage of virtual healthcare delivery. The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of Virtual Healthcare Delivery in different categories, illustrating the diversity of uses for Virtual Healthcare Delivery in the era of a pandemic. A complete analysis is done, looking at the growing need for video conferencing everywhere.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Virtual Healthcare Delivery: Market Description And Market Dynamics

1.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Care Plan Automation Platform

1.1.1 CMS Reimbursement for Telehealth

1.1.2 CMS Puts an Expedited Process in Place to Approve Telehealth Services

1.1.3 CDC Virtual Visits

1.2 Covid-19 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Visits

1.2.1 CMS Reimbursement

1.3 COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium

1.3.1 Healthcare System Rapidly Deploying Virtual Workflows



2. Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Driving Forces

2.2 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Shares

2.2.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Dominant Connectivity Providers

2.3 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Forecasts

2.4 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Sectors

2.5 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Prices

2.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Virtual Healthcare Delivery Billing

2.5.2 Major Private Payers All Cover Virtual Healthcare Delivery

2.6 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Regional Analysis

2.6.1 US

2.6.2 Australia

2.6.3 Japan



3 Major Participants And Consolidation of Virtual Healthcare Delivery: Market Opportunity

3.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery

3.2 Epic

3.3 Zoom

3.4 Cisco WebEx

3.5 Google Skype

3.5.1 Encryption

3.5.2 Business Associate Agreement

3.5.3 Documented Security Breaches

3.6 Amazon

3.7 States Making Virtual Healthcare Delivery More Accessible

3.8 FCC Actions



4. Virtual Healthcare Delivery Technology and Healthcare Coverage

4.1 Covid-19 Virtual Video Conferencing

4.1.1 Covid-19 Virtual Visits

4.1.2 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Benefits

4.2 Covid-19 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Home Monitoring

4.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring

4.3 Medicare Diagnosis Coding

4.3.1 Medicare Patient Cost-Sharing

4.4 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Policy Changes

4.5 Testing Methods/Platforms

4.5.1 Serology Tests

4.6 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Security and HIPAA

4.7 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Healthcare Insurance Coverage

4.7.1 Arizona

4.7.2 Florida

4.8 Covid-19 Virtual Video Conferencing

4.8.1 Covid-19 Virtual Visits

4.8.2 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Benefits

4.8.3 Covid-19 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Home Monitoring



5. Virtual Healthcare Delivery Company Profiles

5.1 Advanced ICU Care

5.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

5.2.1 Allscripts Revenue

5.3 AMC Health

5.4 A&D Medical

5.5 AMD Global Virtual Healthcare Delivery

5.5.1 AMD Revenue

5.6 American Well

5.6.1 Amwell Sees 1000% Increase in Virtual Visits

5.7 BioTelemetry

5.8 Canon USA

5.9 CareClix

5.10 Care Innovations

5.11 Avizia/Carena

5.12 Cerner

5.12.1 Cerner Data Centers

5.12.2 Cerner Millennium and Soarian Solutions

5.12.3 Cerner Virtual Healthcare

5.13 Cisco/WebEX

5.14 Doctor Anywhere COVID-19 Medical Advisory Clinic

5.14.1 Doctor Anywhere App Larger Trend

5.14.2 Doctor on Demand

5.15 EPIC

5.15.1 Epic Revenue

5.16 ID Solutions

5.17 InTouch Technologies

5.17.1 InTouch Health

5.18 McKesson

5.18.1 McKesson Revenue

5.18.2 McKesson My Care Plus

5.19 MDAligne

5.20 MDlive

5.21 Medtronic

5.21.1 Medtronic Care Management Services - COVID-19 Virtual Care

5.22 Medweb

5.23 Philips

5.23.1 Philips Virtual Care'

5.23.2 Philips Steps Up Collaboration

5.23.3 COVID-19 Spurring The Move To Virtual Care

5.23.4 Philips Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer

5.24.5 PlushCare

5.24.6 Resideo Life Care Solutions

5.24.7 Specialist Telemed Medical Specialties

5.25 StatDoctors

5.26 Teladoc Health (TDOC)

5.26.1 Teledoc Revenue

5.26.2 Teladoc Virtual Health Response to Covid-19

5.26.3 Teladoc Virtual Health Delivery

5.27 Zoom

5.27.1 Zoom Revenue

5.28 Epic Customer Base

5.29 Canfield Scientific

5.30 Selected Virtual Healthcare Delivery Company List



