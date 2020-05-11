Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Cups and Lids Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is poised to grow by USD 1.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global commercial foodservice market. In addition, increased demand for sustainability business operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry as well.
The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is segmented as below:
Type:
Geographic Segmentation:
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry, including Berry Global Group Inc., Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri-Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, and Sonoco Products Co .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1lryn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: