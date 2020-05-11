Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The factory automation platform as a service market is poised to grow by $ 2.92 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report on the factory automation platform as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of IT and OT convergence, shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model in the manufacturing industry, and increasing number of investments in smart factories. This study identifies the increasing focus on edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the factory automation platform as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of strategic collaborations, and virtualization of industrial automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The factory automation platform as a service market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The factory automation platform as a service market covers the following areas:

Factory automation platform as a service market sizing

Factory automation platform as a service market forecast

Factory automation platform as a service market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading factory automation platform as a service market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Telit Communication Plc. Also, the factory automation platform as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Platform - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Professional service - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Telit Communication Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

