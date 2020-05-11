Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Gambling Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa's gambling industry reported mixed results last year. While the casino segment continued to generate the lion's share of total gross gambling revenue, its market share declined markedly as bingo, betting and limited payout machines became popular. Online gambling had been increasingly taking share from on-the-ground casinos and other betting outlets. Although casinos generated higher revenues than other forms of gambling, the National Lottery attracted the highest number of players.



Coronavirus: Horse racing and sports events have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely since the coronavirus outbreak, and totalisators, casinos, bingo halls and other gambling establishments have been closed until further notice. While the traditional gambling industry is facing unparalleled losses, online gambling sites have reported a surge in activity since the national lockdown came into effect on 27 March 2020. While online casinos worldwide have reported a sharp increase in gambling, as lockdown periods are extended and financial stresses intensify, analysts say that people may become increasingly hesitant to spend money on non-essential pastimes, such as gambling. There are also concerns about the slow resumption of business at casinos once the lockdown ends.



This report on the South African Gambling Industry includes comprehensive information on the sector and its subsectors including the lottery, casinos, limited payout machines, bingo and betting including betting on horse racing. There are profiles of 21 companies and national and provincial gambling boards in the sector. Profiled companies include major players such as Tsogo Sun, which completed the unbundling of its hotel division and Sun International, which announced plans to increase its holding in hotel and casino resort Sibaya. Others include Ithuba, which manages the lottery and Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, a major player in horse racing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Illicit Gambling, Fraud and other Criminal Activities

5.3. Regulatory Uncertainty

5.4. Rising Operational Costs

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Negative Social Consequences of Gambling

5.7. Labour

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles

Eastern Cape Gambling And Betting Board

Egoli Gaming (Pty) Ltd

Free State Gambling, Liquor And Tourism Authority

Gauteng Gambling Board

Gold Circle (Pty) Ltd

Hollywood Sportsbook Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ithuba Holdings (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Kwazulu-Natal Gaming And Betting Board

Limpopo Gambling Board

National Gambling Board

Netbet (Pty) Ltd

North West Gambling Board

Northern Cape Casino Consultants Kairo (Pty) Ltd

Northern Cape Gambling Board

O L I M P (Pty) Ltd

Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd

Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd

Sun International Ltd

Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd

Western Cape Gambling And Racing Board

