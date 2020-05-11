Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Global Contract Logistics 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis" provides the most up to date analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the global contract logistics market and how contract logistics providers are responding to the crisis. The report also assesses how the crisis will change the future of contract logistics, and if particular segments will be impacted more so than others.
Use the report to plan for the rest of 2020 and out to 2024 with all the key data on market growth and vertical sector exposure.
Key Findings:
This report contains:
Key Questions the report asks and answers:
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Global Contract Logistics Market Sizing Analysis
1.1 Global
1.2 Asia Pacific
1.3 Europe
1.4 Middle East and North Africa
1.5 North America
1.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia
1.7 South America
1.8 Sub-Saharan Africa
2.0 Vertical Sector Reactions to Coronavirus
2.1 Automotive
2.1.1 Ford Motor Company
2.1.2 General Motors
2.1.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
2.1.4 Volkswagen (VW)
2.1.5 PSA
2.1.6 BMW
2.1.7 Toyota
2.1.8 Hyundai
2.1.9 Volvo
2.1.10 Jaguar Land Rover
2.1.11 Nissan
2.1.12 Daimler
2.1.13 Renault
2.1.14 Ferrari
2.1.15 Mazda
2.1.16 Aston Martin
2.2 Retail
2.2.1 Supermarkets
2.2.2 Collaboration to Tackle Supply Chain Demand
2.2.3 Fashion Retailers
2.2.4 High Street
2.2.5 Fast Fashion
2.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
2.3.1 Demand in a pandemic
2.3.3 Governments and supply chains
2.3.2 Manufacturing and supply
2.4 High Tech - JMB piece
3.0 Contract Logistics Provider Operations Overview
3.1 Financial Impacts
3.2 Geography
3.3 Providers
3.3.1 Labour Relations
3.3.2 Automation
3.4 Individual Provider Responses
3.4.1 CEVA
3.4.2 DB Schenker
3.4.3 DHL Supply Chain
3.4.4 DSV Panalpina
3.4.5 Hitachi
3.4.6 Geodis
3.4.7 Nippon
3.4.8 UPS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bw72pa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: