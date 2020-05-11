Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Global Contract Logistics 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis" provides the most up to date analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the global contract logistics market and how contract logistics providers are responding to the crisis. The report also assesses how the crisis will change the future of contract logistics, and if particular segments will be impacted more so than others.

How will Covid-19 change the future of contract logistics operations?

How will Covid-19 affect contract logistics growth in 2020

How are different subsectors of the contract logistics market performing under Covid-19?

And how are contract logistics providers responding to the crisis?

Use the report to plan for the rest of 2020 and out to 2024 with all the key data on market growth and vertical sector exposure.

Plan which sectors to divert resources towards to capture new growth and which to pivot away from to avoid downside risks

Set expectations for market growth based on the latest data and projections and plan how to sustain your business

See how other LSPs are dealing with core operational problems with labour shortages and transport crunches, to keep operations moving

Key Findings:

The global contract logistics market grew by 3.5% in 2019. It is projected that the impact of COVID-19 has already removed the possibility of a repeat performance in 2020.

For 2020, a rapid and effective global response to the COVID-19 crisis could mean global contract logistics market expansion of 2.0%

There are significant downside risks. In a worst case scenario, a global contract logistics market contraction of -10.2% is projected.



12 individual contract logistics market 2020 growth projections reveal significant degrees of downside risk, highlighting the potential cliff-edge many face if they fail to control COVID-19.

Not all contract logistics-intensive sectors and sub-sectors are seeing negative impacts

This report contains:

Global contract logistics market sizing for 2019, 2020 projections and 2024 5-year forecast Projections of the global impact of Covid-19 on market size & growth prospects for 12 largest contract logistics markets under varying severity scenarios An assessment of how the operations of major contract logistics providers have been impacted by Covid-19 In depth analysis of the effects of Covid-19 on contract logistics growth in different vertical sectors including: automotive, healthcare/ pharmaceutical, high tech and retail Short term growth projections for the contract logistics market by vertical sector

Key Questions the report asks and answers:

Which sector and segments will suffer the most from the crisis? Will they be changed forever?

How will Covid-19 impact projected contract logistics growth in 2020?

How is the contract logistics market expected to grow in the longer term to 2024?

How will different vertical sectors perform through the crisis? Will the short team peaks seen by some sectors like consumer electronics and grocery last?

How will major contract logistics providers recover and what strategies will they employ to overcome the challenges they face operationally, strategically and financially?

Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Global Contract Logistics Market Sizing Analysis

1.1 Global

1.2 Asia Pacific

1.3 Europe

1.4 Middle East and North Africa

1.5 North America

1.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia

1.7 South America

1.8 Sub-Saharan Africa



2.0 Vertical Sector Reactions to Coronavirus

2.1 Automotive

2.1.1 Ford Motor Company

2.1.2 General Motors

2.1.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

2.1.4 Volkswagen (VW)

2.1.5 PSA

2.1.6 BMW

2.1.7 Toyota

2.1.8 Hyundai

2.1.9 Volvo

2.1.10 Jaguar Land Rover

2.1.11 Nissan

2.1.12 Daimler

2.1.13 Renault

2.1.14 Ferrari

2.1.15 Mazda

2.1.16 Aston Martin

2.2 Retail

2.2.1 Supermarkets

2.2.2 Collaboration to Tackle Supply Chain Demand

2.2.3 Fashion Retailers

2.2.4 High Street

2.2.5 Fast Fashion

2.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

2.3.1 Demand in a pandemic

2.3.3 Governments and supply chains

2.3.2 Manufacturing and supply

2.4 High Tech - JMB piece



3.0 Contract Logistics Provider Operations Overview

3.1 Financial Impacts

3.2 Geography

3.3 Providers

3.3.1 Labour Relations

3.3.2 Automation

3.4 Individual Provider Responses

3.4.1 CEVA

3.4.2 DB Schenker

3.4.3 DHL Supply Chain

3.4.4 DSV Panalpina

3.4.5 Hitachi

3.4.6 Geodis

3.4.7 Nippon

3.4.8 UPS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bw72pa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900