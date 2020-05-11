Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Electric Vehicle Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Electric Vehicles Report 2020" measures fleet demand and timelines for adoption of electric vehicles.



With 88% of the largest fleets planning to purchase EVs in the next 12 months, and over half of fleets predicting to purchase at least one EV by 2021 the momentum towards electrification is clear. However, UK fleets are predicted to play catch-up on their infrastructure whilst anticipating a raft of new electric car model launches which is driving confidence in the switch to electric.



SMEs indicate a cautious approach to EVs influenced by essential use drivers and prohibitive purchase price. With the introduction of Clean Air Zones cited as a primary driver for van fleets to consider switching to electric it is important to understand how decision-making is influenced within organisations.



The "EV Report 2020" identifies the business rationale behind decisions to adopt EVs, motivations to change and influencing factors that inform communications. The report is designed in landscape format to aid charting and infographics. Over 300 online interviews were conducted with SMEs and corporate fleets, whist seven focus groups provide unique insight on the requirements for fleets to switch.

Fleets report two major objectives for the next two years: to cut costs and reduce emissions. Both goals create the perfect environment for the transition to electric vehicles. Clean air zones and greater environmental consciousness are exerting pressure on fleets to move away from diesel, while Government subsidies and advantageous tax treatments are helping to reduce the wholelife costs of battery-powered cars. Manufacturers and leasing companies need to maintain this momentum by ensuring zero emission vehicles are cost competitive with internal combustion engine models. Companies are buying electric vehicles for trial, but once convinced of their viability will seek to lease them.



By 2022 businesses with fleets of all sizes expect to be ordering significant numbers of electric vehicles. In 50-plus car fleets as many as 40% of new cars could be electric within three years.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Fleet objectives 2020-21

The profile of report respondents

Who really influences fleet decisions?

The principal reasons for adopting electric vehicles

The impact of clean air zones

The pain points of going electric

The changes required to persuade fleets to go electric

The assistance fleets are seeking from suppliers

The electric car ordering intentions of fleets

The electric van ordering intentions of fleets

Fleet funding decisions for electric cars

Companies Mentioned



Addison Lee Group

BMW

BP Chargemaster

Fleet Alliance

Gnewt

Hyundai

Lex Autolease

Nissan

Toyota

VW Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2vuho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900