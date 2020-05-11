Pune, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 impact on hand sanitizer market is likely to gain traction from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has resulted in the increasing demand for personal hygiene products, namely, hand wash, soaps, tissue papers, and sanitizers worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a newly published report, titled, “Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hand sanitizer market size was anticipated to reach USD 1.35 billion in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, on account of the present scenario, it is likely to generate USD 1.87 billion this year. In addition to this, it would rise tremendously from an annual growth rate of 5.06% to 45.71% in 2020.
Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 On This Market.
Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-102719
This Report Addresses the Following Questions:
Some of the Most Vital Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market:
Segment:
Alcohol-based Sanitizer Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Usage Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
The hand sanitizer market is bifurcated into alcohol-free sanitizer and alcohol-based sanitizer. Out of these, the alcohol-based sanitizer segment held approximately 64% of the global market and is in the dominant position. Separately, the alcohol-based sanitizer market stood at USD 828.07 million in 2019. These sanitizers play a vital role in preventing many disease-spreading microorganisms. They contain around 60% to 90% of n-propanol or ethyl alcohol, as well as isopropyl alcohol. The CDC, for instance announced that these types of sanitizers are the best during Covid-19 outbreak as they are capable of killing most of the germs. Such norms are also aiding in the growth of this segment.
Browse Detailed Summary of this Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-102719
Regional Analysis:
Rising Awareness about Personal Hygiene Products in Many Regions to Aid Growth
North America procured USD 485.59 million in 2019 in terms of revenue and occupied around 38% of the global market. As per one of our analysts, “The level of exposure experienced by every region will vary.” Several factors are responsible for the same. The governments of many countries are taking various initiatives to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the number of awareness programs regarding personal hygiene products in rural areas, as well as import & export activities would contribute to the varying levels of impact of this pandemic worldwide.
Competitive Landscape-
Industries Shift towards Sanitizer Business to Cater to the Growing Needs
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is resulting in the rapid shift of a large number of companies, such as agriculture, beauty products, skincare, and liquor in producing alcohol-based sanitizers to meet the increasing demand. Below are a couple of the most recent industry developments:
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the hand sanitizer companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:
Quick Buy - Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102719
Detailed Table of Content:
TOC Continued….!
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-102719
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-9866
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: