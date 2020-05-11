-- Announced Initiation of Funding from BARDA for All FDA Required Post-Marketing Studies and Security Requirements and U.S. Onshoring of an Additional Manufacturing Supply Chain for NUZYRA
BOSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today reported financial results and provided an update on corporate activities for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“Demand for NUZYRA continued to increase in the first quarter of 2020 with net revenue growing 35% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, with particular strength seen with the oral formulation. NUZYRA is well-positioned to help address current and future public health emergencies at a time when antibiotic resistance is a growing global threat,” said Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank the entire Paratek team for their dedication and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to drive the business forward, ensuring patients continue to have access to NUZYRA, with its once-daily oral and intravenous formulations, approved for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.”
Recent NUZYRA Commercial Highlights
Other Highlights
|Session Title: Skin and soft tissue infections
|Poster Title: Self-reported health status in ambulatory acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection patients who inject drugs, who received oral therapy with omadacycline or linezolid
|Session Title: Update on Clostridioides difficile infection
|Poster Title: Predicted risk and observed occurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia treated with omadacycline or moxifloxacin
|Session Title: Challenges in the management of community-acquired pneumonia
|Poster Title: Epidemiology of Clostridioides difficile infections among hospitalized community-acquired pneumonia patients who received empiric treatment with ceftriaxone plus a macrolide
|Session Title: Antimicrobials against Gram-positive bacteria
|Poster Title: Activity of Omadacycline and Comparator Agents against Bacterial Pathogens from the United States by Infection Type (2019)
Anticipated Near-Term 2020 Milestones
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Paratek reported a net loss of $27.6 million, or ($0.66) per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $35.6 million, or ($1.10) per share, for the same period in 2019.
Revenue earned during the first quarter of 2020 of $7.9 million was attributable to U.S. NUZYRA net sales of $7.3 million, government contract service revenue of $0.3 million and collaboration and royalty revenue of $0.3 million. Revenue earned during the first quarter of 2019 was attributable to net U.S. NUZYRA product revenue of $1.3 million and royalty and collaboration revenue of $0.3 million.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. The $5.0 million decrease is primarily the result of lower clinical study costs associated with our Phase 2 UTI program completed in 2019 and other operational efficiencies as Paratek continues to focus on streamlining operations.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The modest increase is primarily the result of personnel-related costs in support of the commercialization of NUZYRA, additional contract sales force costs, and higher trade and distribution fees, partially offset by lower sales and marketing costs due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions that prohibited in-person training events and sales meetings from taking place during a portion of the first quarter.
As of March 31, 2020, Paratek had $194.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Financial Guidance
In evaluating the 2020 financial guidance, the Company balanced its strong first quarter results against the forecasting challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Paratek is currently maintaining its full year 2020 financial guidance and will not be making any adjustments at this time.
The 2020 financial guidance issued in conjunction with the 2019 fourth quarter earnings call consisted of the following components:
Company performance and unanticipated events could cause actual results to vary from this forward-looking guidance.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.
The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.
Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.
In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from BARDA to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract including BARDA exercising full contract line items for procurement and PMR reimbursement, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalty-backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the progression of our commercial roll out for NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|194,790
|$
|215,379
|Total assets
|233,660
|251,079
|Working capital
|183,897
|219,154
|Total current liabilities
|43,109
|24,200
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|240,299
|260,728
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|683,166
|671,537
|Accumulated deficit
|(738,875
|)
|(711,258
|)
|Total stockholders’ deficit
|(55,238
|)
|(39,647
|)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except loss per share data)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Product revenue, net
|$
|7,303
|$
|1,347
|Government contract service revenue
|337
|—
|Collaboration and royalty revenue
|280
|251
|Net revenue
|$
|7,920
|$
|1,598
|Expenses:
|Cost of product revenue
|1,471
|206
|Research and development
|6,389
|11,392
|Selling, general and administrative
|23,638
|23,316
|Total operating expenses
|31,498
|34,914
|Loss from operations
|(23,578
|)
|(33,316
|)
|Other income and expenses:
|Interest income
|705
|946
|Interest expense
|(4,826
|)
|(3,226
|)
|Other gains (losses), net
|82
|(14
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(27,617
|)
|$
|(35,610
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of tax
|397
|200
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(27,220
|)
|$
|(35,410
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|Weighted average common stock outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|41,641,203
|32,334,563
