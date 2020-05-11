Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Market: Global Opportunity and Trend Analysis, 2020-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports estimates suggest that the global digital twin market is likely to be worth USD 5.1 billion in 2020 and this value is projected to reach USD 115.1 billion by 2035, growing at an estimated CAGR of 23.2%.



A digital twin is the digital replica of the physical entity of the product, processes, places or human. The concept of digital twin technology was first introduced by NASA in 2010. The aforementioned organization used digital twin technology for developing a highly detailed simulation model of a spacecraft or aircraft. The simulated model was demonstrated to reproduce the physical behavior of the aircraft or spacecraft as close as possible in the virtual world. Nowadays, owing to the growing penetration of IoT based technologies, digital twin is being utilized by industries, such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare, for reducing the overall operational costs and eliminating unplanned downtimes.



In addition, the recent global pandemic COVID 19 is supporting the growth of the digital twin market. For instance, the researchers at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute have developed a digital twin simulation platform which can assist state and local governments to better anticipate the contagion's spread. Thus, it will help governments to understand the widespread impacts of coronavirus policies based on the analysis of large data sets.



Digital twin technology, with the help of the analytics, can also provide machine and equipment health support. For instance, the analytics solutions in digital twin, provides real-time tracking and monitoring of physical assets. Our estimates suggest that the machine and equipment health application segment of this market is likely to grow at an estimated CAGR of 27.2%, during the period 2020-2030.



Further, growing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector are paving the way for the adoption of digital twins. Therefore, we anticipate that the manufacturing sector is likely to capture more than one-fifth of the overall digital twin market share by 2035. The global digital twin market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Currently, based on geography, North America holds the largest share of the overall digital twin market. This can be attributed to the early adoption of digital twin technology and the presence of key players in this region.



A detailed, quantitative analysis of the current and future market opportunity over the period 2020-2035. The Digital Twin Market, Global Opportunity and Trend Analysis, 2020-2035' report features an extensive study of the current landscape of industry players that are offering digital twin technology.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A qualitative analysis of key market trends, growth drivers and constraints, and upcoming opportunity areas, within the digital twin technology market

Detailed discussion on the likely impact that the recent COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have on the digital twin technology market.

Informed insights into the competitive market landscape of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Report Assumptions



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Overview

3.1.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



CHAPTER 4: Digital Twin Market, By Application Areas

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

4.2 Application Design and Development

4.2.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

4.3 Machine and Equipment Health

4.3.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

4.4 Wireless Charging

4.4.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035



CHAPTER 5: Digital Twin Market, By Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

5.2 Manufacturing

5.2.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

5.3 Healthcare

5.3.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

5.4 Automotive

5.4.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

5.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.5.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035



CHAPTER 6: Digital Twin Market, By Geography

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

6.2.2.1 Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.2.2.2 Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.2.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.2.3. US

6.2.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.2.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.2.4 Canada

6.2.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.2.4.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Market Overview

6.3.2. Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

6.3.2.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Norway

6.3.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.6.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4 APAC

6.4.1. Market Overview

6.4.2. Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

6.4.2.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.6. Rest of APAC

6.4.6.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.4.6.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1. Market Overview

6.5.2. Market Size and Analysis,2020-2035

6.5.2.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.2.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.3. Middle East

6.5.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.4. Africa

6.5.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.4.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.5. Latin America

6.5.5.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Application Areas, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)

6.5.5.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2020-2035 (USD Billion)



CHAPTER 7: Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2 Autodesk

7.3 Siemens

7.4 GE Digital

7.5 Oracle

7.6 Aveva

7.7 Ansys

7.8 IBM

7.9 Dassault Systems

7.1 Robert Bosch



CHAPTER 8: Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4dk6m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900