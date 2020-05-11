Name of issuer: NATIXIS – joint stock company (“SA”) with a share capital of €5,049,354,392.00
Registered under nr. B 542 044 524 RCS Paris
Registered office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France, 75013 Paris
|Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 222-12-5 of the AMF General Regulations.
|
Date
|Number of shares
composing current
share capital
|Total number of
voting rights
|
APRIL 30, 2020
|
3,155,846,495
|
Gross: 3,155,846,495
Net*: 3,151,305,760
* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)
The €5,049,354,392.00 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on March 1er, 2020.
Note: This translation is for information purposes only. In case of inconsistencies between the French version and the English version of this document, the French version shall prevail
