The contract furniture and furnishings market in Europe provides a comprehensive picture of the European contract furniture business: production and market size, leading manufacturers, destination segments, demand drivers and projects, product categories and, new in this year edition, a special focus on furniture for the Airport segment.
This study provides a precise estimation of the contract furniture and furnishings production and market size in Europe (soft and turn-key) and for each considered country, up to the year 2019: Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Central Europe (Austria, Germany, Switzerland); Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom); Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain).
Contract furniture production and consumption in Europe by destination segment:
Contract furniture production in Europe by product category:
Contract furniture market's competitive landscape: Market share on total production for the leading groups, the Top 20 companies operating in the contract furniture segment.
CONTRACT FURNITURE DESTINATION SEGMENTS AND PRODUCT CATEGORIES: FEATURES AND LEADING PLAYERS
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market based on End-User: Demand drivers and projects in the Retail, Hospitality, Office space, Real estate, Educational and entertainment, Marine, Healthcare segments.
Competition: Contract furniture sales for a sample of companies by destination segment and by product category.
NEW: FOCUS ON AIRPORT FURNITURE: This year edition provides a detailed analysis of the Airport segment including value of production and consumption, demand drivers (passengers traffic, investments, existing airports and projects in the pipeline), distribution channels, supply and purchasing process, developers, engineering and management companies, trends in products and average budgets for gate seating and a selection of business lounge furniture.
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS: a set of financial indicators (Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 50 companies operating in the contract furniture business.
ANNEX: Contact details for about 160 architect and design studios, List of relevant international fairs, List of relevant international magazines, List of the first 300 hotel companies at global level, Contact details for over 350 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers mentioned in the research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. SCENARIO
2. PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY
3. FOCUS: AIRPORT FURNITURE
4. CONTRACT MARKET DESTINATION SEGMENTS
5. COMPETITION BY SEGMENT
6. COMPETITION BY PRODUCT
7. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
APPENDIX
