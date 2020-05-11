UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė and the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

After the annual credit ratings review, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BBB+ rating for the Company. The rating outlook (negative) also did not change.

“The retained BBB+ rating signals to investors that Ignitis Grupė remains reliable and financially committed to implement ambitious goals set in the Company's strategy 2030”, – Darius Kašauskas, Director of Finance and Treasury of Ignitis Grupė, comments.

In June 2017, the Company was granted with the BBB+ rating for the first time.

For more information please contact: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt