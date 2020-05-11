HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • Average dayrates, excluding those for the crew transfer vessel fleet, increased to $11,157 in the first quarter of 2020 from $11,071 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improved average dayrates reflect the change in the Company’s fleet mix over the period.
     
  • SEACOR Marine closed its acquisition of the remaining minority interests in Falcon Global Holdings LLC, increasing its ownership stake to 100%. Obtaining full ownership of the liftboat fleet will allow SEACOR Marine to manage the business with full flexibility going forward, which the Company believes will create value for its shareholders.
     
  • First quarter results include one-time restructuring charges of $0.5 million from the Company’s continuing cost reduction initiatives. The Company maintained its target of projected annual savings of at least $8.0 million, of which it has already achieved $7.7 million. The Company anticipates that the initiatives will impact all of its reportable segments and expects the bulk of the initiatives to be completed by the second quarter of 2020. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities for further cost reductions to adapt to the changing conditions.
     
  • First quarter revenues saw limited impact from COVID-19 and the drop in oil prices. The Company expects a deeper impact to revenues the rest of the year as a result of COVID-19 and reduced activity from its oil and gas customers due to lower commodity prices; however, the Company is unable to quantify such impact at this point but is closely monitoring and adjusting its operations accordingly.             

Overall, total operating revenues for the first quarter were $41.7 million, operating loss was $24.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $17.1 million. This compares in the fourth quarter of 2019 to operating revenues of $49.1 million, operating loss of $10.5 million, and DVP of $23.1 million. The decrease in DVP in the first quarter was primarily driven by normal seasonally lower utilization, increased repairs and maintenance downtime and expense, and a reduction in available days due to vessel sales.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's first quarter results:

“I sincerely thank our employees at sea and ashore for their professionalism, dedication, and perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these difficult times, we have maintained safe, reliable operations for our customers worldwide. 

“The business challenges from COVID-19 that began late in the first quarter and the unprecedented drop in oil prices continue to impact every aspect of the offshore oil and gas industry. 

“We remain focused on having adequate financial liquidity to ride through this cycle.  We continue to sell assets to optimize our fleet mix, while improving our margins and liquidity.  Additionally, the passage of the CARES Act allows for the carryback of net operating tax losses to tax years prior to our spin-off from SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR Holdings”) and corresponding tax refunds for those years.  Subject to reaching an agreement with SEACOR Holdings, whose consent is required to make the necessary filings, we expect to receive a material amount of tax refunds over the next year, which will greatly assist to offset the potential effects to our business from COVID-19 and the recent drops in oil prices.

“We believe that, as we navigate these unprecedented times, the diversity of our assets, variety of missions supported by our equipment, and geographic spread of our operations will help mitigate the decline in business activity.”

For the first quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $15.9 million ($0.66 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $24.6 million.  Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $25.5 million ($1.11 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $21.0 million.

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.  DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 7 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except share data)		 
  
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Operating Revenues $41,743  $44,910 
Costs and Expenses:        
Operating  24,620   35,166 
Administrative and general  10,765   10,812 
Lease expense  3,407   4,137 
Depreciation and amortization  15,001   16,097 
   53,793   66,212 
(Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  (12,572)  268 
Operating Loss  (24,622)  (21,034)
Other Income (Expense):        
Interest income $676   354 
Interest expense  (7,638)  (7,664)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees  (16)  (29)
Derivative gains (losses), net  5,114   (925)
Foreign currency losses, net  65   670 
   (1,799)  (7,594)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (26,421)  (28,628)
Income Tax Benefit  (6,668)  (3,831)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (19,753)  (24,797)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (239)  (3,476)
Loss from Continuing Operations  (19,992)  (28,273)
(Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax      
Net Loss  (19,992)  (28,273)
Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries  (4,047)  (2,724)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(15,945) $(25,549)
         
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.        
Continuing operations $(0.66) $(1.11)
Discontinued operations      
  $(0.66) $(1.11)
         
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:        
Basic and diluted shares  23,989,089   23,090,137 

                                                                        

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)		 
                
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $11,157  $11,071  $10,946  $10,387  $9,796 
Average Rates Per Day $7,163  $7,260  $6,981  $6,843  $7,109 
Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer)  57%  62%  64%  59%  57%
Fleet Utilization  63%  68%  74%  69%  58%
Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer)  5,210   5,542   6,048   6,491   6,496 
Fleet Available Days  8,668   9,007   9,578   9,990   9,916 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $39,290  $44,465  $49,747  $47,270  $40,819 
Bareboat charter  724   834   1,765   1,389   1,143 
Other marine services  1,729   3,771   3,188   4,153   2,948 
   41,743   49,070   54,700   52,812   44,910 
Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  13,706   15,096   15,879   17,914   16,623 
Repairs and maintenance  4,804   3,983   5,495   7,607   7,584 
Drydocking  1,365   766   515   1,997   2,570 
Insurance and loss reserves  939   1,663   1,198   1,763   1,414 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  2,067   2,409   2,910   3,202   2,806 
Other  1,739   2,061   1,214   2,887   4,169 
   24,620   25,978   27,211   35,370   35,166 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  17,123   23,092   27,489   17,442   9,744 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense  3,407   3,570   4,153   4,298   4,137 
Administrative and general  10,765   11,928   11,462   10,524   10,812 
Depreciation and amortization  15,001   15,412   16,091   16,412   16,097 
   29,173   30,910   31,706   31,234   31,046 
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  (12,572)  (2,679)  862   (3,848)  268 
Operating Loss  (24,622)  (10,497)  (3,355)  (17,640)  (21,034)
Other Income (Expense):                    
Interest income  676   559   317   215   354 
Interest expense  (7,638)  (7,397)  (7,362)  (7,633)  (7,664)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees  (16)  (21)  (26)  (32)  (29)
Derivative losses (gains), net  5,114   (663)  3,057   (1,398)  (925)
Foreign currency gains, net  65   (1,037)  (370)  (924)  670 
Other, net     (1)         
   (1,799)  (8,560)  (4,384)  (9,772)  (7,594)
Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (26,421)  (19,057)  (7,739)  (27,412)  (28,628)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense  (6,668)  (2,306)  1,277   (3,052)  (3,831)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (19,753)  (16,751)  (9,016)  (24,360)  (24,797)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (239)  (2,425)  (1,325)  (7,078)  (3,476)
Loss from Continuing Operations  (19,992)  (19,176)  (10,341)  (31,438)  (28,273)
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax     (2,742)  (7,899)  1,174    
Net Loss  (19,992)  (21,918)  (18,240)  (30,264)  (28,273)
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries  (4,047)  (1,463)  204   (1,875)  (2,724)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(15,945) $(20,455) $(18,444) $(28,389) $(25,549)
                     
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.                    
Continuing operations $(0.66) $(0.74) $(0.49) $(1.31) $(1.11)
Discontinued operations     (0.12)  (0.29)  0.10    
  $(0.66) $(0.86) $(0.78) $(1.21) $(1.11)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:                    
Basic and Diluted  23,989   23,832   23,741   23,382   23,090 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  24,854   23,708   23,653   23,592   23,350 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $20,988  $19,285  $17,851  $14,058  $10,588 
Fleet utilization  11%  20%  26%  34%  28%
Fleet available days  1,864   1,956   2,340   2,669   2,698 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 116  6  159  325  232 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  1,301   1,301   1,131   1,322   1,579 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $4,375  $7,408  $10,914  $12,628  $8,005 
Bareboat charter  724   732   597   233    
Other marine services  642   516   838   1,320   1,132 
   5,741   8,656   12,349   14,181   9,137 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  2,928   3,432   4,353   5,203   4,503 
Repairs and maintenance  617   782   1,508   2,515   2,778 
Drydocking  1,057   252   547   1,801   1,994 
Insurance and loss reserves  135   566   371   841   592 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  524   407   739   1,107   683 
Other  79   102   88   113   90 
   5,340   5,541   7,606   11,580   10,640 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $401  $3,115  $4,743  $2,601  $(1,503)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $2,138  $2,283  $2,758  $2,942  $2,911 
Depreciation and amortization  5,358   5,474   5,634   5,341   5,498 
                     
Africa, primarily West Africa                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,249  $9,435  $9,316  $9,365  $9,461 
Fleet utilization  89%  88%  91%  81%  87%
Fleet available days  1,346   1,349   1,380   1,365   1,313 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  56   68     54  58 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $11,095  $11,249  $11,738  $10,400  $10,773 
Other marine services  167   1,216   129   753   (637)
   11,262   12,465   11,867   11,153   10,136 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  2,695   3,230   3,308   3,428   3,867 
Repairs and maintenance  1,435   1,242   1,323   952   1,184 
Drydocking  8   253   (53)  (48)  338 
Insurance and loss reserves  193   369   230   239   213 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  472   817   961   939   754 
Other  571   976   499   773   2,106 
   5,374   6,887   6,268   6,283   8,462 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $5,888  $5,578  $5,599  $4,870  $1,674 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $1,126  $757  $761  $787  $785 
Depreciation and amortization  2,604   2,608   2,681   2,759   2,356 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Middle East and Asia                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,634  $8,843  $8,795  $8,182  $8,386 
Fleet utilization  73%  82%  83%  79%  72%
Fleet available days  1,671   1,901   2,020   2,026   2,061 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 200  15  129  73  95 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 48  153  184  115  90 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $11,767  $13,840  $14,798  $13,175  $12,499 
Other marine services  420   678   414   349   228 
   12,187   14,518   15,212   13,524   12,727 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,811   4,129   4,023   4,292   4,254 
Repairs and maintenance  1,246   973   1,387   2,629   2,193 
Drydocking  414   146   20   275   159 
Insurance and loss reserves  339   408   333   381   327 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  665   769   701   725   709 
Other  683   635   567   793   1,100 
   7,158   7,060   7,031   9,095   8,742 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $5,029  $7,458  $8,181  $4,429  $3,985 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $45  $42  $43  $42  $46 
Depreciation and amortization  3,790   3,963   3,914   4,274   4,249 
                     
Latin America                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,397  $8,649  $6,867  $8,074  $12,900 
Fleet utilization  93%  69%  71%  63%  71%
Fleet available days  389   429   399   400   541 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 3  35  5  3  5 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status    65  92  91  90 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $3,396  $2,541  $1,951  $2,046  $4,922 
Bareboat charter     102   1,168   1,156   1,143 
Other marine services  149   261   221   273   635 
   3,545   2,904   3,340   3,475   6,700 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  1,215   1,081   846   976   1,556 
Repairs and maintenance  392   234   298   481   335 
Drydocking  (114)  114      (32)  79 
Insurance and loss reserves  69   79   31   66   135 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  135   127   187   314   428 
Other  305   188   (87)  560   521 
   2,002   1,823   1,275   2,365   3,054 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $1,543  $1,081  $2,065  $1,110  $3,646 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $9  $9  $  $  $1 
Depreciation and amortization  899   1,037   1,573   1,659   1,936 

            

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Europe, Continuing Operations                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked  3,471   3,505   3,146   2,972   2,339 
Fleet utilization  73%  80%  96%  86%  60%
Fleet available days  3,398   3,373   3,439   3,530   3,303 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 122  107  3  159  53 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status       92  91  90 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $8,657  $9,427  $10,346  $9,021  $4,620 
Other marine services  351   1,100   1,586   1,458   1,590 
   9,008   10,527   11,932   10,479   6,210 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,057   3,224   3,349   4,015   2,443 
Repairs and maintenance  1,114   752   979   1,030   1,094 
Drydocking     1   1   1    
Insurance and loss reserves  203   241   233   236   147 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  271   289   322   117   232 
Other  101   160   147   648   352 
   4,746   4,667   5,031   6,047   4,268 
Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1) $4,262  $5,860  $6,901  $4,432  $1,942 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $89  $479  $609  $546  $405 
Depreciation and amortization  2,350   2,330   2,289   2,379   2,058 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Anchor handling towing supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $8,012  $8,095  $7,790  $7,597  $8,502 
Fleet utilization  39%  48%  53%  49%  38%
Fleet available days  709   705   736   910   900 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 74  33  10  31  34 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 273  337  332  437  521 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $2,225  $2,714  $3,059  $3,360  $2,875 
Other marine services  559   1,076   365   869   (658)
   2,784   3,790   3,424   4,229   2,217 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  892   1,212   1,418   2,001   1,390 
Repairs and maintenance  408   330   524   632   630 
Drydocking  22   -   8   96   75 
Insurance and loss reserves  45   208   179   266   122 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  216   145   252   262   62 
Other  259   366   404   411   592 
   1,842   2,261   2,785   3,668   2,871 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $942  $1,529  $639  $561  $(654)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $1,216  $872  $1,357  $1,527  $1,539 
Depreciation and amortization  561   522   568   575   575 
                     
Fast support                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $8,472  $8,257  $8,133  $7,624  $7,609 
Fleet utilization  76%  78%  78%  71%  68%
Fleet available days  2,521   2,935   3,156   3,275   3,295 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 156  82  81  134  72 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 273  341  459  545  622 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $16,284  $18,877  $20,079  $17,709  $17,083 
Bareboat charter  724   732   597   233    
Other marine services  (355)  (40)  (200)  (179)  (251)
   16,653   19,569   20,476   17,763   16,832 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,659   5,071   5,486   5,796   5,511 
Repairs and maintenance  2,278   1,873   2,204   2,682   2,337 
Drydocking  36   357   (27)  136   350 
Insurance and loss reserves  332   541   347   385   326 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  904   1,098   1,395   1,602   1,102 
Other  1,000   1,346   959   1,713   2,464 
   9,209   10,286   10,364   12,314   12,090 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $7,444  $9,283  $10,112  $5,449  $4,742 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $352  $352  $351  $352  $352 
Depreciation and amortization  5,118   5,447   5,646   5,929   5,944 

                                                                                                                   


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $7,360  $7,179  $6,755  $6,906  $7,001 
Fleet utilization  79%  87%  96%  53%  62%
Fleet available days  2,521   338   398   486   501 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  3        118  60 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $2,520  $2,114  $2,589  $1,787  $2,182 
Bareboat charter     102   1,168   1,156   1,143 
Other marine services  (69)  582   863   799   781 
   2,451   2,798   4,620   3,742   4,106 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  1,206   1,369   1,266   1,617   1,678 
Repairs and maintenance  348   159   276   1,085   619 
Drydocking     142   1   82   162 
Insurance and loss reserves  67   65   66   78   105 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  119   377   205   98   399 
Other  397   314   57   842   1,144 
   2,137   2,426   1,871   3,802   4,107 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $314  $372  $2,749  $(60) $(1)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense    $381  $517  $433  $318 
Depreciation and amortization  787   823   1,167   1,223   1,036 
                     
Specialty                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Fleet available days  91   92   92   91   90 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  91   92   92   91   90 
Operating Revenues:                    
Other marine services $  $  $  $  $ 
                     
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  13   6   13   23   65 
Repairs and maintenance  11   5   1   3   4 
Insurance and loss reserves  20   9   18   20   8 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  22      2   (24)  31 
Other  101   64   75   77   95 
   167   84   109   99   203 
Direct Vessel Loss (1) $(167) $(84) $(109) $(99) $(203)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Depreciation and amortization  128   128   128   127   128 

                                                                                                                    

 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Liftboats                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $27,513  $27,453  $26,172  $20,993  $17,750 
Fleet utilization  31%  36%  39%  47%  46%
Fleet available days  8,668   1,472   1,665   1,729   1,710 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 141  6  153  292  224 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  664   657   432   455   526 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $12,339  $14,375  $16,830  $16,932  $13,877 
Other marine services  250   732   795   1,481   2,080 
   12,589   15,107   17,625   18,413   15,957 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,097   4,588   4,824   5,360   5,097 
Repairs and maintenance  650   776   1,656   2,189   2,828 
Drydocking  1,307   267   532   1,683   1,983 
Insurance and loss reserves  679   711   484   921   884 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  490   550   899   1,076   1,005 
Other  147   338   221   251   444 
   7,370   7,230   8,616   11,480   12,241 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $5,219  $7,877  $9,009  $6,933  $3,716 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $1,497  $1,497  $1,498  $1,497  $1,498 
Depreciation and amortization  6,128   6,136   6,247   6,055   6,053 
                     
Crew transfer                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $2,375  $2,378  $2,220  $2,431  $2,325 
Fleet utilization  72%  77%  92%  88%  60%
Fleet available days  3,458   3,465   3,531   3,499   3,420 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 122  111  52  39  53 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  48   92   184   91   90 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $5,922  $6,385  $7,190  $7,482  $4,802 
Other marine services  315   389   577   499   322 
   6,237   6,774   7,767   7,981   5,124 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  2,592   2,435   2,432   2,665   2,309 
Repairs and maintenance  1,056   693   775   933   1,096 
Drydocking               
Insurance and loss reserves  99   124   113   93   104 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  230   220   152   167   189 
Other  86   75   96   113   113 
   4,063   3,547   3,568   3,971   3,811 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $2,174  $3,227  $4,199  $4,010  $1,313 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Depreciation and amortization $1,717  $1,837  $1,819  $1,920  $2,031 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Other Activity                    
Operating Revenues:                    
Other marine services $1,029  $1,032  $788  $684  $674 
   1,029   1,032   788   684   674 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  247   415   440   452   573 
Repairs and maintenance  53   147   59   83   70 
Insurance and loss reserves  (303)  5   (9)     (135)
Fuel, lubes and supplies  86   19   5   21   18 
Other  (251)  (442)  (598)  (520)  (683)
   (168)  144   (102)  36   (157)
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $1,197  $888  $890  $648  $831 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $342  $468  $448  $508  $224 
Depreciation and amortization  562   519   516   583   330 

                                                                                                                              

 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION)
(in thousands)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                    
DVP (1)  17,123   23,092   27,489   17,442   9,744 
Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains)  (3,838)  (4,648)  (4,963)  (4,886)  (4,842)
Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards)  (9,776)  (10,773)  (9,160)  (9,696)  (10,455)
SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees  (16)  (21)  (26)  (32)  (29)
Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies     800   873      400 
Other, net (excluding non-cash losses)     (2)         
   3,493   8,448   14,213   2,828   (5,182)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes  (7,144)  7,758   (7,236)  4,921   2,924 
Director share awards           894    
Restricted stock vested  (175)  (55)  (240)     (282)
Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net  (214)  (190)  (546)  275   (75)
Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1)  (4,744)  (6,255)  (5,633)  (5,971)  (4,593)
Interest received  676   560   316   215   354 
Income taxes refunded, net              1,999 
Net cash (used in) provided operating activities  (8,108)  10,266   874   3,162   (4,855)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                    
Purchases of property and equipment  (11,244)  (5,890)  (9,547)  (19,386)  (20,633)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  3,105   36,418   10,119   9,268   378 
Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet     27,390          
Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet     (5,140)         
Net change in construction reserve fund  9,148   5,268   1,951   7,997   (48)
Net investing activities in property and equipment  1,009   58,046   2,523   (2,121)  (20,303)
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies  (245)  (6,062)  (8,686)  (718)  (1,951)
Capital distributions from equity investees     48   413       
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees        22       
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  764   52,032   (5,728)  (2,839)  (22,254)
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                    
Payments on long-term debt  (5,222)  (3,899)  (11,976)  (3,738)  (4,361)
Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests              (3,392)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants     340   973   3   108 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (5,222)  (3,559)  (11,003)  (3,735)  (7,645)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents  (1,908)  (19,238)  (472)  1,195   873 
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (14,474)  39,501   (16,329)  (2,217)  (33,881)
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                    
Operating Activities     4,297   (446)  (747)  2,888 
Investing Activities     (4,462)  (116)  (615)  (376)
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents     3,322   268   (1,504)  612 
  Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:     3,157   (294)  (2,866)  3,124 
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (14,474)  42,658   (16,623)  (5,083)  (30,757)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  87,047   44,389   61,012   66,095   96,852 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $72,573  $87,047  $44,389  $61,012  $66,095 

  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)		 
  
  Mar. 31,
2020		  Dec. 31,
2019		  Sep. 30,
2019		  Jun. 30,
2019		  Mar. 31,
2019		 
ASSETS                    
Current Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $69,220  $83,943  $38,155  $55,763  $57,158 
Restricted cash  3,353   3,104   4,016   2,240   2,240 
Receivables:                    
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts  48,192   49,128   58,954   60,711   61,586 
Other  27,872   18,531   6,835   9,682   7,998 
Inventories  1,575   1,228   1,408   1,660   2,779 
Prepaid expenses and other  2,653   2,612   3,146   3,710   4,266 
Discontinued operations        13,127   13,891   15,782 
Total current assets  152,865   158,546   125,641   147,657   151,809 
Property and Equipment:                    
Historical cost  930,264   976,978   1,063,290   1,099,221   1,168,104 
Accumulated depreciation  (312,911)  (358,962)  (400,628)  (425,881)  (478,239)
   617,353   618,016   662,662   673,340   689,865 
Construction in progress  55,302   74,344   70,275   67,063   62,750 
Net property and equipment  672,655   692,360   732,937   740,403   752,615 
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases  8,990   17,313   18,774   27,390   30,503 
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies  125,010   124,680   118,222   112,418   119,520 
Construction Reserve Funds  3,745   12,893   18,161   20,112   28,109 
Other Assets  3,270   3,401   3,422   3,627   3,603 
Discontinued operations        23,349   25,092   26,193 
  $966,535  $1,009,193  $1,040,506  $1,076,699  $1,112,352 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
Current Liabilities:                    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $13,359  $15,099  $15,182  $16,552  $17,918 
Current portion of long-term debt  37,084   17,802   23,446   20,651   17,426 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  32,023   25,691   26,507   31,504   24,970 
Due to SEACOR Holdings  66   74   77   74   535 
Other current liabilities  29,949   36,151   42,372   47,185   45,967 
Discontinued operations        3,813   3,813   3,893 
Total current liabilities  112,481   94,817   111,397   119,779   110,709 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities  7,859   9,822   12,878   16,775   19,851 
Long-Term Debt  356,729   380,251   375,772   379,075   384,344 
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes  91   5,205   4,543   7,599   6,201 
Deferred Income Taxes  26,113   33,905   36,921   37,066   41,834 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities  7,951   6,269   4,848   5,165   7,290 
Total liabilities  511,224   530,269   546,359   565,459   570,229 
Equity:                    
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  231   219   219   218   211 
Additional paid-in capital  447,425   429,318   427,823   424,549   422,830 
Retained earnings  11,131   27,076   64,929   83,312   111,701 
Shares held in treasury  (844)  (669)  (614)  (374)  (373)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (2,971)  1,548   (21,105)  (19,156)  (16,812)
   454,972   457,492   471,252   488,549   517,557 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  339   21,432   22,895   22,691   24,566 
Total equity  455,311   478,924   494,147   511,240   542,123 
  $966,535  $1,009,193  $1,040,506  $1,076,699  $1,112,352 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS		 
  
  Owned  Joint Ventured  Leased-in  Managed  Total (2) 
March 31, 2020                    
AHTS  4      4      8 
FSV  28   5   1   1  35 
Supply  5   34      2  41 
Specialty  1   3        4 
Liftboats  14      2     16 
Crew transfer  38   5        43 
   90   47   7   3   147 
December 31, 2019                    
AHTS  4      4      8 
FSV  30   5   1   1   37 
Supply  4   34      2   40 
Specialty  1   3      1   5 
Liftboats  14      2      16 
Crew transfer  38   5         43 
   91   47   7   4   149 

(2) Excludes one owned vessel that have been retired and removed from service.

 