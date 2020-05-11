HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2020 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 2275039) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until May 25, 2020, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 2275039) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 186 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.