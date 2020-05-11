VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (“Search” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SMY), is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $57,600.62 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2019 on the Company’s Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.



Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, “Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (“JEA”) funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the Critical Rare Earth Element District (the “District”) in 2019. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained. The highlight of the 2019 field season was the discovery of the high values of Zirconium/Hafnium in our surface channel samples at our prospect, SILVER FOX. Search has commissioned SGS Canada (Lakefield) (“SGS”) to conduct preliminary metallurgical testing on a channel sample from SILVER FOX for recovery of a zirconium and hafnium mineral concentrate. SGS will also test a sample of FOXTROT leach residue from the recent optimization program for by-product zirconium and hafnium recovery.”

Andrews added: “Our focus remains on rare earth element recovery, but the potential to add value through recovery of a zirconium and hafnium product is very exciting. Entry into the zirconium and hafnium supply chains could offer additional funding and offtake opportunities in addition to what is available from the rare earth supply chain.”

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing resources within the emerging Critical Rare Earth Element (“CREE”) District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide including its 100% interest in the FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Projects, which are road accessible and at tidewater. Exploration efforts have advanced FOX MEADOW and SILVER FOX as new CREE prospects very similar to and in close proximity to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX. The FOXTROT Project has a capital cost to bring the initial project into production ($152M CDN)1, a short payback period and is scalable due to Search’s proprietary processing technology.

1 The preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment includes the results of an economic analysis of mineral resources. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About SGS Canada (Lakefield)

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Around the world, SGS offers a wide range of integrated services for the hard rock, energy minerals and fertilizer sectors including sustainable geochemical analysis, resource calculation, mineralogy, metallurgical testing and consulting, engineering services, advanced systems, water treatment and trade services. For further information regarding these and other SGS services, please visit www.sgs.com/metallurgy.

