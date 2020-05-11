MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced today that Palmetto GBA, LLC, (“Palmetto”) has announced the release date of June 21, 2020, for its final Local Coverage Decision (“LCD”) policy covering Inspire therapy. Palmetto was the only remaining Medicare Administrative Contractor (“MAC”) to have not either issued its final LCD policy or set a release date.



Palmetto covers Medicare-aged individuals in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. In addition to Palmetto, Inspire recently announced that Wisconsin Physicians Services (“WPS”) Government Health Administrators issued the effective date of June 14, 2020 for its final LCD. WPS covers Medicare patients in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska.

“We are excited to announce that once the final LCDs from Palmetto and WPS are issued, Inspire therapy will have Medicare coverage across the entire United States,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “This is a significant milestone for Inspire and an important advancement for the Medicare-aged population, as this has the potential to enhance their access to Inspire therapy. We believe that the swift and uniform manner in which the seven MACs have issued consistent LCDs to cover the entire U.S. Medicare-aged population supports Inspire therapy’s potential to significantly benefit patient outcomes. Importantly, all of the policies became, or will become, effective during the COVID-19 pandemic and we anticipate that these LCDs position us well to further accelerate growth once the impact of COVID-19 subsides.”

The seven Medicare policies state that U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved hypoglossal nerve neurostimulation is considered medically reasonable and necessary for the treatment of moderate to severe OSA when certain criteria are met. There are approximately 40 million Medicare-aged patients, and an additional 20 million lives covered under commercial Medicare plans, known as Medicare Advantage.

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

