CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (USA:VYYRF) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce it has signed an LOI with an established international mining company (the “Counterparty”) that has developed a low cost method to extract the natural occurring carbon molecule, C-60 to C-90, from large natural-occurring fullerene resources.



The technology to extract C-60 from natural fullerene deposits is ground-breaking and a first in this industry. “Voyageur will be the first company to be able to mass produce C-60 at a low cost, allowing for multiple drug products to be developed,” states Brent Willis, CEO of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals.

“The barriers for C-60 based drugs has now been broken, which opens up the industry to develop new effective drugs and health care products on an economic scale,” continues Brent Willis.

The API, C-60, is a natural, highly effective super antioxidant, like more common antioxidants (Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Selenium). It scavenges toxic free radicals but it stands out as a notable anti-aging innovation because it selectively scavenges the reactive oxygen species that do the most damage to humans as opposed to just working by osmosis like a normal antioxidant. The anti-aging properties are exciting, as studies in animals have shown the potential to significantly extend life span and to slow the aging process.

Voyageur has begun work on its first C-60 product, C-60X, an immune system booster, natural health product, for daily consumption. Voyageur is creating a C-60 R&D Therapeutics division that will be focused on developing natural health products and drugs. For early cash flow, Voyageur will utilize our Calgary-based manufacturing partners for natural health product sales.

Highlights of C-60 Medical Applications

Radio Graphic Contrast Media – Allowing drugs to be safer, more effective by using C-60 to be a transport system for iodine and gadolinium drugs.

– Allowing drugs to be safer, more effective by using C-60 to be a transport system for iodine and gadolinium drugs. Anti Viral – Antiretroviral therapy (Influenza, HIV, HSV, CMV (1)), Studies show how C-60 has an ability to suppress viruses, minimising their effects on the body.

– Antiretroviral therapy (Influenza, HIV, HSV, CMV (1)), Studies show how C-60 has an ability to suppress viruses, minimising their effects on the body. Anti-bacterial inhibition (Antibiotics) – studies prove that C-60 can be used as an antibiotic.

inhibition (Antibiotics) – studies prove that C-60 can be used as an antibiotic. Anti Aging – Batti study showed that life span of rats almost doubled.

– Batti study showed that life span of rats almost doubled. Photosensitizers and Sonosensitizers (Cancer treatments). C-60 has been proven to work as a mechanism in photodynamic therapy to destroy cancer cells.

and Sonosensitizers (Cancer treatments). C-60 has been proven to work as a mechanism in photodynamic therapy to destroy cancer cells. Antioxidant Immune System Enhancer (Daily supplements for improved health) – C-60 is currently sold as an immune supplement. Voyageur is creating C-60X, an immune system daily supplement to help people increase their immune system function.

Immune System Enhancer (Daily supplements for improved health) – C-60 is currently sold as an immune supplement. Voyageur is creating C-60X, an immune system daily supplement to help people increase their immune system function. Antitumor and Antimetastatic Agent Vaccines. Potential for vaccine development.

and Antimetastatic Agent Vaccines. Potential for vaccine development. EMFs Endohedral metallofullerenes (drug transport systems) C-60 can be used to transport drugs to the source of the disease.

Endohedral metallofullerenes (drug transport systems) C-60 can be used to transport drugs to the source of the disease. Cardiovascular Health, studies have shown that C-60 improves cardiovascular health

Health, studies have shown that C-60 improves cardiovascular health Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Agents Sunscreen – Protection from Radiation-Induced Injury, Ionizing Radiation, and UVA; it helps repair damaged skin.

– Protection from Radiation-Induced Injury, Ionizing Radiation, and UVA; it helps repair damaged skin. Athletic Performance Enhancement – Studies report higher athletic performance and increased recovery from muscle strain due to intense work outs.

"The difficulty in processing of fullerenes has presented a major problem in the search for medicinal applications. This is the breakthrough that our partner has recently overcome. The patent-pending technology that can recover economic & high volumes of C-60 from natural fullerene mineral ores is a game changer. This opens the door for Voyageur to become the only company to have the capability to develop and mass produce C-60 based drugs and natural health products at a low cost & high volume,” says Brent Willis.

Voyageur plans to develop low cost C-60 radiographic contrast drugs, which encapsulate iodine, gadolinium, and other potential molecules. By utilizing C-60, we may be able to enhance the performance and create the safest radiographic contrast media in the marketplace. Studies have shown that MRI C-60 gadolinium contrast media has a gain of a 500-fold sensitivity on intravital MR Contrast Agents.

Essentially, a carbon-60 molecule is comprised of 60 carbon atoms which are arranged in a unique shape that can be thought of as a 'carbon cage' (like a soccer ball). This sphere makes it possible to be a carrier of other molecules creating a protective shield, allowing C-60 to be an excellent drug delivery vehicle in radiology and healthcare.

“This drug delivery system is quite unique to the pharmaceutical industry and our company is proud to begin the innovative steps to develop unique new delivery systems,” states Brent Willis.

It has long been known that effective delivery systems are of paramount importance in promoting drug efficacy. “This is not only a major milestone for our Company, but potentially a major breakthrough for the entire healthcare industry,” continues Willis. “The significance of the technological breakthrough, to extract natural fullerene from rock, may well pave the way for a low-cost evolution in the carbon-based health care market. Voyageur is the first company to begin to break down the barrier to market. The C-60 therapeutics division will enhance our Company’s ability to become more competitive in the radiographic contrast market and become a leader in the C-60 drug & natural health sector. Fullerene is a gateway for Voyageur to become a leader in a new and exciting carbon medicine field. We will continue to build our From The Earth To The Bottle strategy, to become a fully-integrated competitive force in the API mineral based pharmaceutical industry.”

The signed LOI for supply exclusivity will allow Voyageur to produce low cost & high-volume natural carbon-60 API for the pharmaceutical industry. This would allow Voyageur to be fully integrated in the C-60 market and become the only low-cost producer of fullerene based health care products. Voyageur is adding C-60 to its portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) minerals for use in the radiographic contrast media markets. There are multiple applications for Fullerene based nano medicines in the healthcare industry, which Voyageur will further research and develop.

Due to confidentiality and pending patents, Voyageur cannot disclose at this time, the identity of the Counterparty.

About Voyageur

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. The near-term focus is developing barium, iodine radio-contrast products and fullerene-based pharmaceutical products.

Voyageur’s goal is to initially generate the positive cash flow from operations using third party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers. Ultimately, Voyageur has plans to build all the required infrastructure to become 100% self-sufficient with all manufacturing.

Voyageur owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate (barite) projects including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, USA.

Voyageur is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully integrated company in the radio-contrast medical field, by controlling all primary input costs under the motto of:

"From the Earth to the Bottle"

For Further Media Information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Steven R. Livingston, (Financing)

Cell: (403) 471-1659

Office: (587)-779-6166

Steve@Vpharma.ca

www.voyageurpharmaceuticals.ca Nelson Hudes (Media Interviews)

Hudes Communications International

1 (905) 660-9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Reader Advisory



Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that the Company anticipates may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statement and undue reliance should not be placed on any such statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will", "intends", “believes”, “expects”, forecasts”, "anticipates", "plans" and similar expressions.

In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following, the certainty of the disclosed LOI being made into a formal binding agreement; the ability of Voyageur to integrate fullerene into marketable pharmaceutical and healthcare markets; the feasibility and expectation of the Company to bring into production those mining assets it has an interest in; the experience of management and directors of Voyageur and its pharmaceutical manufacturing partners to execute on its business plan and that of its joint venture company; the economics and risks associated with its business plan; future operations and strategies for development, sales and distribution of mineral and pharmaceutical product;; the Company’s ability to successfully penetrate either domestic or foreign pharmaceutical markets; the amount, quality and cost of supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients for potential pharmaceutical products; the ability for Voyageur to meet its joint venture obligations; anticipated registrations with Health Canada or similar foreign bodies for various pharmaceutical products the Company plans to develop, produce and sell; and the ability of the Company to attract investment capital to fund operations and capital expenditures.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Source Information:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23785493/ https://phys.org/news/2019-09-fullerene-compounds-virus-infections-hiv.html, https://c60-france.com/media_upload/C60-Fullerene-nano-particles-Inhibit-HIV-Replication.pdf

https://www.sesres.com/carbon-60-c60-powder/#buy_c60

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0142961212003237

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jnm/2015/565638/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fullerene https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2880842/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0142961212003237

Mitsubishi https://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=47

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/es801869m

https://phys.org/news/2020-03-scientists-water-soluble-fullerene-compounds-medicine.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2676811/

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsanm.9b01698