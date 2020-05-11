MIAMI, FL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, May 15th, 2020.

“COVID-19 has dramatically changed the economic landscape of all industries and few have been able to adapt and lead in the manner we have,” stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO. “We are looking forward to discussing the financial performance of the Company as well as all of the initiatives currently underway.”

In addition, interested parties may submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 5:00 PM EST on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/rxmd/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://progressivecareus.com/progressive-care-inc-investors-section/.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida technology and health services organization that provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

