LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.



Hill International, Inc. operates as a construction consulting firm. The Company manages all phases of the construction process, from concept through completion. On May 7, 2020, Hill informed investors that new bookings were impacted during the quarter as customers focused on their existing operations and, as a consequence, we are withdrawing our CFR guidance provided last quarter.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 25% thereby injuring investors.

