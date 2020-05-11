Press release

Malmö, Sweden May 11, 2020

Last patient included in Acarix’s exploratory heart failure study SEISMO

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the last patient has been included in the exploratory SEISMO study on a potential heart failure application.

The exploratory clinical heart failure trial SEISMO was initiated in June 2018 to evaluate the possibility of developing an early heart failure detection algorithm. The study, with in total 199 patients at two sites in Denmark, has now included the last patient.

The recording devices used in the SEISMO study are modified CADScor®Systems obtaining additional seismocardiographic data.

“In parallel with our core focus on coronary artery disease we are exploring potential applications for which our unique technology might make a difference. Heart failure is an area that has a huge potential* and we are assessing the opportunity of helping patients with early detection based on our acoustic technology. The initial results are expected in the second half of 2020,” said Per Persson, CEO of Acarix.

* The Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Device Market is expected to grow from USD 8,793.27 Million in 2018 to USD 14,583.58 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.49%. https://www.reportlinker.com/p05871904/Global-Congestive-Heart-Failure-Treatment-Device-Market-Premium-Insight-

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com , Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on May 11, 2020 at 13.00 CET.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information please visit www.acarix.com .

