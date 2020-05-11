Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

11 May 2020 at 2.00 p.m.

Anssi Huhta appointed EVP, Corporate customers at Aktia



Anssi Huhta has been appointed EVP, Corporate customers and member of the Executive Committee at Aktia as of 1 January 2021 at the latest. Huhta reports to the CEO Mikko Ayub.



Anssi Huhta transfers to Aktia from OP Group where he has most recently worked as director in charge of private and SME customers.



“Aktia is seeking growth in new, especially small and medium-sized corporate customers in growth areas in Finland. Anssi Huhta has a wealth of experience in different management duties on the banking sector within corporate customers, as well as strong proven skills in sales management and the implementation of culture change and has therefore excellent qualifications for the development of Aktia’s corporate customer business. I would like to extend Anssi Huhta a warm welcome to Aktia,” says Aktia’s CEO Mikko Ayub.



“I am really happy to in my new role have the opportunity to develop Aktia’s corporate customer business towards an even more customer-oriented and active direction. I am eagerly looking forward to guiding the business area Corporate customers further,” says Anssi Huhta.

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi



