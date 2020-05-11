OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2020:

Total revenue was $97.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, up from $67.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and down from $262.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $84.0 million, or $1.85 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $60.8 million, or $1.35 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net income of $28.3 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Adjusted net loss (as defined and reconciled below) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $16.1 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss of $26.3 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and adjusted net income of $28.3 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to a loss of $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a positive $82.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The diversification strategy we implemented nearly three years ago is allowing us to focus on our infrastructure business. Infrastructure results are improving and we are encouraged by our new bidding opportunities. Working with our new infrastructure management team, we are cutting costs, streamlining operations and improving our operating margins. Conversely, our oilfield business remains under fundamental pressure from the volatility in oil prices. The unprecedented volatility in oil prices has been exacerbated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in global oil demand destruction and economic decline. Our oilfield activity has been, and will likely continue to be, challenged by significantly reduced levels of capital expenditures by our customers. As a result, we have temporarily idled several of our oilfield services businesses and expect lower pricing and utilization in those that remain in operation.”

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $25.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease from $26.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and from $108.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, Mammoth had a total of approximately 130 transmission and distribution crews operating in the continental United States.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth's pressure pumping services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $43.6 million on 1,482 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase from $25.0 million on 989 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease from $92.1 million on 1,889 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2019. On average, 2.7 of the Company's fleets were active for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to average utilization of 1.7 fleets during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and an average utilization of 4.4 fleets during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

The conversion of our pressure pumping fleets to dynamic gas blending capabilities is progressing, with nine units converted, all of which are operating today.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase from $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease from $37.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company sold approximately 239,000 tons of sand during the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase from approximately 76,000 tons sold during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease from approximately 666,000 tons sold during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $13.67 per ton, a decrease from the $19.95 per ton average sales price during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the $32.30 per ton average sales price during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a slight increase from $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease from $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decline is primarily due to reduced utilization. As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation, remote accommodations, oilfield equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase from $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease from $25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. An average of 490 pieces of equipment were rented to customers during the three months ended March 31, 2020, up 5% from an average of 467 pieces of equipment rented to customers during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and down 21% from an average of 621 pieces of equipment rented to customers for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $17.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2019
Cash expenses:     
Compensation and benefits$3,969  $9,230  $3,203 
Professional services3,538  3,789  4,301 
Other(a)2,309  3,244  2,010 
Total cash SG&A expense9,816  16,263  9,514 
Non-cash expenses:     
Bad debt provision55  4  204 
Stock based compensation900  1,069  620 
Total non-cash SG&A expense955  1,073  824 
  Total SG&A expense$10,771  $17,336  $10,338 

a.     Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 15% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 7% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Impairment Expenses

As a result of the significant decline in oil prices as a result of geopolitical events coupled with effects of COVID-19, Mammoth recognized impairment of goodwill totaling $55.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, primarily related to its pressure pumping services division. Additionally, the Company recognized impairment of other long-lived assets totaling $12.9 million, primarily related to water transfer, crude oil hauling, coil tubing and rental equipment during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized impairment of goodwill totaling $30.5 million, primarily related to its pressure pumping services division. Additionally, the Company recognized impairment of other long-lived assets totaling $4.0 million, primarily related to drilling rigs and related equipment during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $13.2 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $88.4 million. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $19.4 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This available borrowing capacity reflects (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of March 31, 2020, Mammoth had total liquidity of $32.6 million.

As of May 6, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $16.8 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $94.0 million. As of May 6, 2020, the Company had $13.8 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This available borrowing capacity reflects (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2019
Infrastructure services(a)$77  $3,254  $90 
Pressure pumping services(b)604  7,329  398 
Natural sand proppant services(c)521  985  174 
Drilling services(d)8  2,267  84 
Other(e)290  6,438  125 
Total capital expenditures$1,500  $20,273  $871 

a.     Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b.     Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c.     Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d.     Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.
e.     Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

ASSETS March 31, December 31,
  2020 2019
CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $13,180   $5,872  
Accounts receivable, net 371,755   363,053  
Receivables from related parties 17,790   7,523  
Inventories 13,193   17,483  
Prepaid expenses 8,250   12,354  
Other current assets 866   695  
Total current assets 425,034   406,980  
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 316,068   352,772  
Sand reserves 68,351   68,351  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,838   43,446  
Intangible assets, net - customer relationships 540   583  
Intangible assets, net - trade names 4,996   5,205  
Goodwill 12,608   67,581  
Other non-current assets 7,576   7,467  
Total assets $874,011   $952,385  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $42,993   $39,220  
Payables to related parties 82   526  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,727   40,754  
Current operating lease liability 15,484   16,432  
Income taxes payable 28,699   33,465  
Total current liabilities 126,985   130,397  
     
Long-term debt 88,350   80,000  
Deferred income tax liabilities 41,873   36,873  
Long-term operating lease liability 23,236   27,102  
Asset retirement obligation 4,586   4,241  
Other liabilities 4,573   5,031  
Total liabilities 289,603   283,644  
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
     
EQUITY    
Equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,713,563 and 45,108,545 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 457   451  
Additional paid in capital 536,140   535,094  
Retained earnings 52,531   136,502  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,720)  (3,306) 
Total equity 584,408   668,741  
Total liabilities and equity $874,011   $952,385  


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2019
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE 
Services revenue$68,845   $193,101   $57,950  
Services revenue - related parties18,013   44,073   6,714  
Product revenue8,650   12,309   1,724  
Product revenue - related parties1,875   12,655   1,249  
Total revenue97,383   262,138   67,637  
      
COST AND EXPENSES     
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $23,554, $25,682 and $25,872, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019)70,697   158,106   68,599  
Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019)101   713   633  
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,309, $2,871 and $2,626, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019)11,108   30,251   6,337  
Selling, general and administrative10,556   16,902   9,978  
Selling, general and administrative - related parties215   434   360  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion25,882   28,576   28,521  
Impairment of goodwill54,973      30,470  
Impairment of other long-lived assets12,897      4,010  
Total cost and expenses186,429   234,982   148,908  
Operating (loss) income(89,046)  27,156   (81,271) 
      
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)     
Interest expense, net(1,638)  (523)  (1,486) 
Other, net7,409   24,557   7,272  
Total other income (expense)5,771   24,034   5,786  
(Loss) income before income taxes(83,275)  51,190   (75,485) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes696   22,857   (14,706) 
Net (loss) income$(83,971)  $28,333   $(60,779) 
      
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME     
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $361, ($90) and $69, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019(1,414)  356   282  
Comprehensive (loss) income$(85,385)  $28,689   $(60,497) 
      
Net (loss) income per share (basic)$(1.85)  $0.63   $(1.35) 
Net (loss) income per share (diluted)$(1.85)  $0.63   $(1.35) 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)45,314   44,929   45,092  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)45,314   45,063   45,092  
Dividends declared per share$   0.125   $  


 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
 (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net (loss) income$(83,971)  $28,333  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Stock based compensation1,049   1,289  
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization25,882   28,576  
Amortization of coil tubing strings237   535  
Amortization of debt origination costs452   82  
Bad debt expense55   4  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment(673)  94  
Impairment of goodwill54,973     
Impairment of other long-lived assets12,897     
Deferred income taxes5,361   (15,476) 
Other432   41  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:   
Accounts receivable, net(8,569)  (67,093) 
Receivables from related parties(10,267)  (33,868) 
Inventories4,053   1,854  
Prepaid expenses and other assets3,929   2,389  
Accounts payable2,078   (353) 
Payables to related parties(444)  239  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities(1,220)  (4,956) 
Income taxes payable(4,713)  (44,684) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities1,541   (102,994) 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(1,424)  (20,273) 
Purchases of property and equipment from related parties(76)    
Contributions to equity investee   (480) 
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment558   1,500  
Net cash used in investing activities(942)  (19,253) 
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings from lines of credit17,300   82,000  
Repayments of lines of credit(8,950)    
Dividends paid   (5,610) 
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes(452)  (457) 
Debt issuance costs(1,000)    
Net cash provided by financing activities6,898   75,933  
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash(189)  32  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents7,308   (46,282) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period5,872   67,625  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$13,180   $21,343  
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$1,285   $294  
Cash paid for income taxes$62   $91,955  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:   
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable$4,347   $5,016  


Three months ended March 31, 2020InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$25,705  $42,686  $10,154  $4,723  $14,115  $  $97,383  
Intersegment revenues  936  95  55  775  (1,861)   
Total revenue25,705  43,622  10,249  4,778  14,890  (1,861) 97,383  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion26,946  26,208  10,657  5,635  12,460    81,906  
Intersegment cost of revenues8  627  302  130  794  (1,861)   
Total cost of revenue26,954  26,835  10,959  5,765  13,254  (1,861) 81,906  
Selling, general and administrative4,297  2,222  1,251  1,063  1,938    10,771  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,934  8,492  2,312  2,877  4,267    25,882  
Impairment of goodwill  53,406      1,567    54,973  
Impairment of other long-lived assets  4,203    326  8,368    12,897  
Operating loss(13,480) (51,536) (4,273) (5,253) (14,504)   (89,046) 
Interest expense, net757  293  61  268  259    1,638  
Other (income) expense, net(7,276) (109) (37) 27  (14)   (7,409) 
Loss before income taxes$(6,961) $(51,720) $(4,297) $(5,548) $(14,749) $  $(83,275) 


Three months ended March 31, 2019InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$108,721  $90,595  $24,964 $13,576  $24,282  $  $262,138  
Intersegment revenues  1,544  12,897 219  766  (15,426)   
Total revenue108,721  92,139  37,861 13,795  25,048  (15,426) 262,138  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion58,965  64,211  30,252 12,652  22,990    189,070  
Intersegment cost of revenues  13,537  1,047 272  552  (15,408)   
Total cost of revenue58,965  77,748  31,299 12,924  23,542  (15,408) 189,070  
Selling, general and administrative9,517  3,213  1,519 1,363  1,724    17,336  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,719  9,893  2,873 3,578  4,513    28,576  
Operating income (loss)32,520  1,285  2,170 (4,070) (4,731) (18) 27,156  
Interest expense, net39  198  30 127  129    523  
Other (income) expense, net(24,824) (1)  (22) 290    (24,557) 
Income (loss) before income taxes$57,305  $1,088  $2,140 $(4,175) $(5,150) $(18) $51,190  


Three months ended December 31, 2019InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$26,618  $24,515  $2,974  $4,637  $8,893  $  $67,637  
Intersegment revenues  442    14  362  (818)   
Total revenue26,618  24,957  2,974  4,651  9,255  (818) 67,637  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion30,988  20,891  6,162  6,934  10,594    75,569  
Intersegment cost of revenues  339  28  160  291  (818)   
Total cost of revenue30,988  21,230  6,190  7,094  10,885  (818) 75,569  
Selling, general and administrative5,516  1,449  792  1,042  1,539    10,338  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,961  9,996  2,627  3,389  4,548    28,521  
Impairment of goodwill434  23,423  2,684    3,929   30,470  
Impairment of other long-lived assets      2,955  1,055    4,010  
Operating loss(18,281) (31,141) (9,319) (9,829) (12,701)   (81,271) 
Interest expense, net665  318  48  227  228    1,486  
Other (income) expense, net(7,679) 574    14  (181)   (7,272) 
Loss before income taxes$(11,267) $(32,033) $(9,367) $(10,070) $(12,748) $  $(75,485) 


Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):


Consolidated

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2019
Net (loss) income$(83,971)  $28,333   $(60,779) 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense25,882   28,576   28,521  
Impairment of goodwill54,973      30,470  
Impairment of other long-lived assets12,897      4,010  
Stock based compensation1,049   1,289   811  
Interest expense, net1,638   523   1,486  
Other (income) expense, net(7,409)  (24,557)  (7,272) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes696   22,857   (14,706) 
Interest on trade accounts receivable7,696   25,735   7,174  
Adjusted EBITDA$13,451   $82,756   $(10,285) 


Infrastructure Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2019
Net (loss) income$(9,452)  $35,665   $(14,005) 
Depreciation and amortization expense7,934   7,719   7,961  
Impairment of goodwill      434  
Stock based compensation251   462   183  
Interest expense757   39   665  
Other (income) expense, net(7,276)  (24,824)  (7,679) 
Provision for income taxes2,491   21,639   2,738  
Interest on trade accounts receivable7,696   25,735   7,174  
Adjusted EBITDA$2,401   $66,435   $(2,529) 


Pressure Pumping Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2019
Net (loss) income$(51,720)  $1,088   $(32,033) 
Depreciation and amortization expense8,492   9,893   9,996  
Impairment of goodwill53,406      23,423  
Impairment of other long-lived assets4,203        
Stock based compensation335   410   297  
Interest expense293   198   318  
Other (income) expense, net(109)  (1)  574  
Adjusted EBITDA$14,900   $11,588   $2,575  


Natural Sand Proppant Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2019
Net (loss) income$(4,297)  $2,140  $(9,367) 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense2,312   2,873  2,627  
Impairment of goodwill     2,684  
Stock based compensation225   203  156  
Interest expense61   30  48  
Other expense (income), net(37)      
Adjusted EBITDA$(1,736)  $5,246  $(3,852) 


Drilling Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2019
Net loss$(5,548)  $(4,175)  $(10,070) 
Depreciation expense2,877   3,578   3,389  
Impairment of other long-lived assets326      2,955  
Stock based compensation94   100   82  
Interest expense268   127   227  
Other expense (income), net27   (22)  14  
Adjusted EBITDA$(1,956)  $(392)  $(3,403) 


Other Services(a)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2020 2019 2019
Net (loss) income$(12,954)  $(6,367)  $4,695  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense4,267   4,513   4,548  
Impairment of goodwill1,567      3,929  
Impairment of other long-lived assets8,368      1,055  
Stock based compensation144   114   93  
Interest expense, net259   129   228  
Other (income) expense, net(14)  290   (181) 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(1,795)  1,217   (17,443) 
Adjusted EBITDA$(158)  $(104)  $(3,076) 

a.     Includes results for Mammoth's coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, oilfield equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2019
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) income, as reported$(83,971)  $28,333  $(60,779) 
Impairment of goodwill54,973     30,470  
Impairment of other long-lived assets12,897     4,010  
Adjusted net (loss) income$(16,101)  $28,333  $(26,299) 
      
Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(1.85)  $0.63  $(1.35) 
Impairment of goodwill1.21     0.68  
Impairment of other long-lived assets0.28     0.09  
Adjusted basic (loss) earnings per share$(0.36)  $0.63  $(0.58) 
      
Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(1.85)  $0.63  $(1.35) 
Impairment of goodwill1.21     0.68  
Impairment of other long-lived assets0.28     0.09  
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.36)  $0.63  $(0.58) 

 