Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dashboard Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Basic, Advanced, Smart), by Product, by Video Quality, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dashboard camera market size is expected to reach around USD 7.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. As per research findings, an estimated 36.1 million dashboard cameras were sold in 2019. Implementation of several favorable government regulations to boost the adoption of dashboard cameras, coupled with the increasing awareness among the population worldwide regarding vehicular safety, is driving the global market.



There has been increasing awareness regarding the benefits of dashboard cameras among the motorists worldwide due to frequent news videotapes of road crashes and accidents captured by the dashboard cameras. Moreover, the use of dashcams is being encouraged by the governments in several European countries such as U.K., France, and Italy, to record footage for surveillance purposes that can be later used as evidence in the legal proceedings.



The use of dashcams is increasing in the trucking industry, as an increasing number of drivers and fleet owners are installing dashcams to harness the numerous benefits they offer. With easy installation and improved technology, dashboard cameras have now enabled the commercial fleet companies to safeguard their vehicles. Enhancement of driver coaching programs, the ability to see what happens during a critical incident, and improvements in overall fleet safety are some of the prime motivators for the rising installation of dashboard cameras.



The prominent industry participants have started developing innovative car Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) with sophisticated safety features, such as blind-spot detection, collision avoidance systems, voice reminders, and lane departure warning systems, to encourage their adoption among individual as well as commercial vehicle drivers and owners. Some manufacturers have also started providing Wi-Fi enabled dashboard cameras, wherein users can transfer footage to their smartphones using mobile applications.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Europe and North America are characterized by the rapid adoption of Full HD and 4K dashboard cameras. The growing replacement of SD and HD dashboard cameras with its advanced counterparts is expected to drive the adoption of high-resolution dashboard cameras over the forecast period

Commercial fleet operators are increasingly adopting rearview dashcams to seek additional protection in the event of an accident and against cases of employee fraud

The personal vehicle segment is expected to account for approximately 65% of the overall market share in 2019 and is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Asia is anticipated to emerge as the global manufacturing hub for dashboard cameras. Cheap labor, and concentrated presence of dashcam manufacturers and their facilities in the Asian countries, such as China and Taiwan, are expected to offer numerous opportunities for the global manufacturers to relocate their supply chains in the region

Key Players included in the dashboard camera market are ABEO Technology, Garmin Ltd., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Falcon Zero LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Cobra Electronics Co., and DOD Tech

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased database

1.3.2 internal database

1.3.3 Secondary sources & third party perspective

1.3.4 Primary research

1.4 Information Analysis

1.4.1 Data analysis models

1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation and Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising number of road accidents and car thefts

3.3.1.2 Favorable initiatives pertaining to the usage of dashboard cameras

3.3.1.3 Benefits for vehicle owners and motorists

3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.2.1 Privacy concerns and regulations

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2019

3.7 PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

4.2 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

4.3 Basic

4.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand units, USD Million)

4.4 Advanced

4.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (thousand Units, USD Million)

4.5 Smart

4.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (thousand Units, USD Million)



Chapter 5 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

5.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

5.3 1-Channel

5.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (thousand units, USD Million)

5.4 2-Channel

5.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (thousand Units, USD Million)

5.5 Rear View

5.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (thousand units, USD Million)



Chapter 6 Video Quality Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

6.2 Video Quality Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

6.3 Standard Definition & High Definition (SD & HD)

6.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand units, USD Million)

6.4 Full HD & 4K

6.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units, USD Million)



Chapter 7 Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

7.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

7.3 Commercial Vehicle

7.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand units, USD Million)

7.4 Personal Vehicle

7.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units, USD Million)



Chapter 8 Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

8.2 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

8.3 Online

8.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand units, USD Million)

8.4 In-store

8.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units, USD Million)



Chapter 9 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

9.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Asia Pacific

9.6 Latin America

9.7 MEA



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Profiles

10.1.1 ABEO Company Co., LTD

10.1.1.1 Company overview

10.1.1.2 Product benchmarking

10.1.1.3 Recent developments

10.1.2 Amcrest Technologies

10.1.3 CNSLink Co., Ltd.

10.1.4 Cobra Electronics Corporation

10.1.5 DOD Tec

10.1.6 Falcon Zero

10.1.7 Finedigital Inc.

10.1.8 Garmin Ltd.

10.1.9 DigiLife Technologies Co., Ltd. (Affirmed by HP Inc.)

10.1.10 ITronics Group

10.1.11 LukasDashcam

10.1.12 Panasonic Corporation

10.1.13 Pittasoft Co., Ltd.

10.1.14 Shenzhen Zhixinsheng Electronic Co., Ltd.

10.1.15 Steelmate Co., Ltd.

10.1.16 TourMate

10.1.17 Vicovation

10.1.18 WatchGuard Video



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vki4q3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900