Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Compounding Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated compounding systems market was valued at US$ 403. 88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 684. 17 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 0% during 2020-2027. The growth of the automated compounding systems market is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of chemotherapy and personalized medication and rising need to minimize medication errors. However, the high cost of automated compounding systems is hindering the growth of the market.



Medication and dispensing errors are significant issues for hospital readmissions across the world. Medication errors can happen by both medical and paramedical personnel at differentlevels of patient care. A medication error can occur due to several factors such as poor order communication between the doctor and pharmacist, hazardous storage practices in drugstores, and misunderstanding raised due to the use of the same labels. Hence multilevel monitoring is compulsory. Automated compounding systems are deliberated to be one of the most qualified solutions to diminish these errors. There are several data on errors in medication committed by nurses. Even in intensive care units (ICUs), where the medical and paramedical personnel are more expert, the frequency of medication errors is reported to be more than 52. 5% in 2015.



Various government organizations are working on the measures to avoid medication errors and developing methods and systems to overcome these errors to provide proper medication to the patients. For instance, National Coordinating Council for Medication Error Reporting and Prevention (NCC MERP) works to increase the safe use of medicines and to raise awareness of medication errors with the help of open communication, improved reporting, and campaign of medication error prevention strategies. According to the data of NCC MERP, approximately 0. 1 million people die yearly due to medical errors that occur in hospitals. Moreover, the death toll/year due to medication errors is more than that of workplace injuries. Thus, to minimize medication and compounding errors, governments in several nations are encouraging the use of automated compounding and medication tools in pharmacies and hospitals. This is considered to be a significant factor propelling the growth of the automated compounding systems market.



Based on product type, the automated compounding systems market is segmented into gravimetric automated compounding systems and volumetric automated compounding systems. The gravimetric automated compounding systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2019and it is expected to continue its dominance with highest CAGR in the market duringthe forecast period.



Based on end user, the global automated compounding systems market is segmented into hospitals, chemotherapy centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the highest share of the market in 2019 and continues to dominate with the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health), and European Court of Justice are some of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Automated Compounding Systems Market- By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Automated Compounding Systems Market- By End User

1.3.3 Global Automated Compounding Systems Market- By Geography



2. Automated Compounding Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Automated Compounding Systems Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Automated Compounding Systems Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Chemotherapy and Personalized Medication

5.1.2 Rising Need to Minimize Medication Errors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of the Automated Compounding Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness in Pharmacists

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Novel Robotic Technology Automation in Compounding Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Automated Compounding Systems Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Automated Compounding Systems Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Automated Compounding Systems Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.4 Regulatory Scenario



7. Automated Compounding Systems Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automated Compounding Systems Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Gravimetric Automated Compounding Systems

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Gravimetric Automated Compounding Systems: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Gravimetric Automated Compounding Systems: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)

7.4 Volumetric Automated Compounding Systems

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Volumetric Automated Compounding Systems: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Volumetric Automated Compounding Systems: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)



8. Automated Compounding Systems Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automated Compounding Systems Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Chemotherapy Centers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Chemotherapy Centers: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Automated Compounding Systems Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Automated Compounding Systems Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Automated Compounding Systems Market

9.2 Europe: Automated Compounding Systems Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Automated Compounding Systems Market

9.4 Middle East and Africa: Automated Compounding Systems Market

9.5 South and Central America: Automated Compounding Systems Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automated Compounding Systems Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Automated Compounding Systems Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Automated Compounding Systems Market, 2017-2020

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Baxter International Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Braun Melsungen AG

12.3 Comecer

12.4 ICU MEDICAL INC.

12.5 Grifols, S.A.

12.6 OMNICELL INC.

12.7 EQUASHIELD

12.8 ARxIUM

12.9 Weibond Technology

12.10 NewIcon



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



