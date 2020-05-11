Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Raw Material; Product Type; Solubility Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water soluble packaging market was valued at US$ 2,751. 00 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,295. 57 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5. 1% from 2019 to 2027.



The water soluble packaging is made from biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind a harmless and nontoxic aqueous solution. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance make them a favorable packaging material in a number of industries. Water soluble packaging products such as films, bags, and pouches are produced from polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), a highly water-soluble synthetic polymer. Water soluble packaging is manufactured in the form of cold water soluble PVA and hot water soluble PVA. Polyvinyl alcohol is an odorless and colorless polymer, which possesses high tensile strength, flexibility, and nontoxic, and adhesive properties. Water soluble packaging is generally used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals. In addition, they are used in the manufacture of disposal bags, laundry bags, and shopping bags.



Based on application, the water soluble packaging market is categorized into industrial and residential. In 2018, the industrial segment dominated the water soluble packaging market. Wide scope of application for water soluble packaging in several industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is projected to boost the demand for this type of packaging in the industrial applications, Over the past few years, water soluble packaging has been extensively in use in the packaging of instant coffee. Likewise, in the agriculture sector, PVA film-based packages of fertilizers ensure the safety of workers in agricultural fields.



The water soluble packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the global water soluble packaging market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, in 2018. The largest share of this region in the market is mainly attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals, and healthcare sectors in the US and Canada. The escalating demand for sustainable packaging options, along with stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of single-use plastic, is the major factor driving the water soluble packaging market in North America. The governments are also taking initiatives for promoting the use of sustainable packaging.



Amtopack, Inc., Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd, Cortec Corporation, Harke Group, Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co., Ltd, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mondi Group, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, and SmartSolve Industries are among the major players in the global water soluble packaging market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Water Soluble Packaging Market



COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe. It has badly affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries as it has reflected them to observe lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the water soluble packaging market due to factory shutdowns, disrupted supply chain, and downturned global economy.



The overall global water soluble packaging market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the water soluble packaging market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Water Soluble Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Water Soluble Packaging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Ban on Single-Use Plastics

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Production Cost of Water Soluble Packaging

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetic Application

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Plant-Based Raw Material Sources for Production of Water Soluble Packaging

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Water Soluble Packaging - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Water Soluble Packaging Market Overview

6.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Raw Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Raw Material (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Polymers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polymers: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Fibers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Fibers: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Surfactants

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Surfactants: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Product Type (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Pouches

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Pouches: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Films

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Films: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Bags

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Bags: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Other Product Type: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Solubility Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Solubility Type (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Hot Water Soluble

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hot Water Soluble: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cold Water Soluble

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Cold Water Soluble: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Industrial: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Residential

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Residential: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Water Soluble Packaging Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Water Soluble Packaging Market

11.3 Europe: Water Soluble Packaging Market

11.4 Asia Pacific: Water Soluble Packaging Market

11.5 MEA: Water Soluble Packaging Market

11.6 South America: Water Soluble Packaging Market



12. Overview- Impact of Corona virus Outbreak



13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Water-Soluble Packaging Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Key Company Profiles

14.1 Cortec Corporation

14.2 Smart Solve Industries

14.3 Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.

14.4 Harke Group

14.5 Kuraray Co., Ltd

14.6 Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd.

14.7 Amtopack, Inc.

14.8 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

14.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

14.10 Mondi Group



