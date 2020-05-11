|Series
|RIKV 20 0615
|Settlement Date
|05/13/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|35,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.803
|/
|2.153
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|95,000
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.803
|/
|2.153
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.836
|/
|1.792
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.806
|/
|2.120
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.809
|/
|2.088
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.836
|/
|1.792
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.797
|/
|2.219
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.804
|/
|2.142
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|42.86 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.71
