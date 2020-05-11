Series RIKV 20 0615
Settlement Date  05/13/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  35,000 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.803  /  2.153 
Total Number of Bids Received  17 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  95,000 
Total Number of Successful Bids  13 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  10 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.803  /  2.153 
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.836  /  1.792 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.806  /  2.120 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.809  /  2.088 
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.836  /  1.792 
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.797  /  2.219 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.804  /  2.142 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  42.86 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.71 