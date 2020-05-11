Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Footwear Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protective footwear market was estimated at US$6.179 billion in the year 2019.



The major factors that are driving the protective footwear market are the burgeoning requirements for worker safety at the workplaces coupled with the growing adoption of protective equipment for workers, especially in the developing economies around the world. Protective footwear is a type of footwear specifically designed for workers across the various end-use industries for guarding the feet against numerous types of injuries while working in the harsh factory or on-site environments. In addition, the rising number of foot injuries at workplaces is also one of the prime factors which are anticipated to augment the adoption of protective footwear by the employers across the numerous industry verticals and thus add up to the market growth during the next five years.



For instance, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, every year around 60,000 foot injuries occur throughout the United States, which causes decent loss of work hours every year. Furthermore, numerous regulations regarding the safety of workers from various organizations such as the OSHA, ILO, and BSI also significantly drive the demand for protective footwear throughout the various industries across the world. Protection from chemical hazards, heavyweights, and impacts is required in various industries including chemical, oil and gas and construction among others. This is, in turn, is projected significantly propel the growth opportunities for the market to surge throughout the forecast period and beyond.



The global protective footwear market has been segmented by material, end-user industry, and geography. By material, the market has been segmented as PVC, rubber, leather, and others. By end-user industry, the market has been segmented as construction, oil and gas, chemical, mining, energy and utilities, and others.



Growth of various industries is significantly driving the demand



The growth of numerous end-use industries around the world especially is one of the prime factors which is significantly driving the demand for various protective equipment in the industries is and thereby positively impacting the protective footwear market growth throughout the forecast period. Impressive economic growth coupled with the booming demand from the various end-user customers is leading to the growth in the investments in various industries in the form of partnerships, facility expansions for boosting the production to cater to the growing requirements is leading to growth in the activities which is also bolstering the market growth in the next five years.



Investment by leading companies in the form of facility expansions for smooth operations and expand the market share and gain a competitive edge over other players also shows the potential for the market to surge in the near future. For instance, in March 2019, Arco, a UK based company that supplies branded and own branded protective equipment which includes workwear, safety footwear, personal protective equipment, and workplace safety and hygiene products among others announced an investment of around 25million for constructing their new distribution center doubling the company's warehouse capacity to meet the growing demand for numerous protection equipment across the various industries.



Leather to hold a notable share



On the basis of material, the global protective footwear market has been classified into leather, PVC, rubber, and others. The leather segment is projected to hold a notable share in the market during the year 2019 as the wide adoption of leather by key market players for making a larger proportion of protective footwear with leather is the key factor supporting the share of this segment. Furthermore, the numerous properties of leather further make it a suitable material for manufacturing the protective footwear is also supporting the growth of this segment.



Plastics are expected to hold a considerable share in the market, however, the growing environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics in many developed economies is one of the key factors which is expected to restrict the use of plastics in the coming years and further inhibit the growth of this segment during the next five years. The market for rubber protective footwear is anticipated to show propelling growth opportunities during the forecast period and beyond owing to the growing adoption of rubber due to its lightweight, water-resistance and lower costs.



Construction industry to show good growth



The global protective footwear market based on the end-user industry has been classified into construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical, mining, energy and utilities among others. The construction sector is anticipated to surge at a noteworthy CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the booming construction and infrastructural development in the major developing economies of the world such as India, China, and Indonesia among others on account of impressive economic growth. In addition, the government initiatives towards the development of commercial infrastructure in many countries also support the growth of the protective footwear market for the construction segment. Oil and Gas and the chemical industries are expected to hold a good share in the market owing to the wide adoption of protective footwear due to the harsh working environment of these industries.



Asia Pacific region to show decent growth opportunities



Geographically, the global protective footwear market has been segmented on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show decent growth over the forecast period owing to the fact that the presence of a large manufacturing base in countries like China and India. The growth of these industries also supplements the growth in the APAC region during the next five years. Furthermore, Europe and North America are together expected to hold a noteworthy share in the market owing to the presence of well-established industries along with a high focus towards worker safety. In addition, the presence of key market players in these regions also supports the growth in these regions for the coming years.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the global protective footwear market include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., WernerCo. And Petzl among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the global protective footwear market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Protective Footwear Market Analysis, By Material

5.1. Introduction

5.2. PVC

5.3. Rubber

5.4. Leather

5.5. Others



6. Global Protective Footwear Market Analysis, By End-User Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Construction

6.3. Oil and Gas

6.4. Chemical

6.5. Mining

6.6. Energy and Utilities

6.7. Others



7. Global Protective Footwear Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Honeywell International Inc.

9.2. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

9.3. Dunlop Protective Footwear

9.4. Jallatte

9.5. VF Corporation

9.6. RAHMAN GROUP

9.7. Cofra Srl

9.8. Rock Fall (UK) Ltd

9.9. HEWATS EDINBURGH

9.10. uvex group



