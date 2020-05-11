Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Strength Concrete Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for high-strength concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increased construction of high-rise buildings and superior features, such as resistivity to natural and chemical damagers and high early strength advantage.
Key Market Trends
On-site (Fresh Mixed) is Expected to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global high strength concrete market is partially consolidated in nature as the top five players cover more than 50% of the market. Some of the noticeable players in the market include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, US Concrete, Ultratech Cement Ltd, and BASF SE, amongst others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Construction of High-rise Buildings
4.1.2 Technical Advantages of High-strength Concrete
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Premium Pricing and Limited Usage in Emerging Economies
4.2.2 Outbreak Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Constituent
5.1.1 Cement
5.1.2 Aggregates
5.1.3 Admixtures
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Ready-mix/Pre-mix
5.2.2 Precast
5.2.3 On-site (Fresh Mixed)
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Commercial
5.3.2 Residential
5.3.3 Infrastructure
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ACC Limited
6.4.2 CEMEX SAB DE C.V.
6.4.3 Clayton Block Co.
6.4.4 Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited
6.4.5 Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC
6.4.6 LafargeHolcim
6.4.7 Sakrete
6.4.8 Sika AG
6.4.9 TAKTL
6.4.10 Tarmac
6.4.11 The Quikrete Companies
6.4.12 Ultratech Cement Ltd
6.4.13 U.S. Concrete Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Use in Rapidly Increasing Offshore Structures
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bllbch
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: