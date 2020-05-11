Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Control Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biological Control Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



Increasing area under organic cultivation, less stringent regulations, increasing need for food security are the few major market drivers that is boosting the sale of biologicals. However, the less self life of the product and low awareness among the farmers is likely to refrain the market growth. Microbials holds the largest share in the market accounting for around 65.0% in 2019, microbials is projected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing use of microbials in various applications such as seed treatment, on-field, and post-harvest applications.



Owing to the faster adoption rate of biological controls by North American and European farmers makes both region major markets for biological controls in 2019. The global biological control market is expected to be the fragmented market during the study period due to the easy product registration and low capital investment which makes it easy for a new entrant to enter the market.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Organic Farming



Organic farming represents a unique, fast-growing segment of the food industry. As is the case for any emerging technology approach, various factors alternately drive and inhibit the growth of biopesticides. The area under organic farming is rapidly growing across the globe. According to FiBL statistics, the area under organic cultivation across the globe was 57.8 million hectares in 2016, which has increased by 19.2% and reached 71.5 million hectares in 2018. Being less harmful than synthetic pesticides, microbial pesticides typically affect only the target pest and other organisms closely related to it, as against broad-spectrum conventional pesticides, which can be harmful to other organisms, such as birds, insects and mammals.



Ease of handling attributes like low-to-no re-entry intervals and post-harvest intervals also drive adoption of biopesticides, mainly by serving as a stark alternative to existing synthetic options and restrictions over their usage. Similarly, innovations in the area of biological control products, coupled with a growing consumer awareness about the negative impact of synthetic pesticides, are expected to boost the adoption rate of biological controls in the near future.



North America Dominates the Global Biological Control Market



North America dominates the market as of 2019, with around 37% share of the biological control market. In North America, the United States holds the largest market with around half of the North American market, owing to the plenty of available arable lands. Rising concerns over organic labeled products and awareness of microbial pesticides efficiency have driven the market in North America. United States with its highly evolved agricultural sector, has been adopting to the natural and organic way of farming lately. Therefore, the biological control product consumption is the growing trend there.



The increasing cost of chemical inputs, their adverse effect on soil mass and environment and the increasing awareness regarding balanced plant nutrition are the major factors driving the market demand in the country. Demand for biological control products in Canada is largely driven by conventional agriculture, recent changes to municipal and provincial laws governing cosmetic use of pesticides, and legislation and ensuing promotion for lower risk pest control products. The rise in cost of pesticides, which also has in turn led to high usage of biological control products.



Competitive Landscape



Global biological control market is a fragmented market with the presence of various small and regional players operating in the market. In terms of market share dominance as of 2018, Certis with 5.78% share is followed by BASF and Sumitomo Corporation which have market share of 5.34% and 4.89% respectively. Marrone Bio Innovations and Bayer stand on the fourth and fifth rank, with market share of 4.57% and 3.65% respectively. The greater market share of these players can be attributed to highly diversified product portfolio and large number of acquisitions and agreements taking place.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Microbials

5.1.1.1 Bacteria

5.1.1.2 Viruses

5.1.1.3 Fungi

5.1.2 Macrobials

5.1.2.1 Parasitoids

5.1.2.2 Predators

5.1.3 Entomopathogenic Nematodes

5.2 Target Pest

5.2.1 Arthropods

5.2.2 Weeds

5.2.3 Micro-Organisms

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Seed Treatment

5.3.2 On-field

5.3.3 Post Harvest

5.4 Crop Application

5.4.1 Grains and Cereals

5.4.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Other Crop Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 North America

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Rest of the World

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Other Countries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience

6.3.3 Corteva Agriscience

6.3.4 UPL

6.3.5 Syngenta Ag

6.3.6 Koppert BV

6.3.7 Brettyoung (Lallemand)

6.3.8 Certis Usa LLC

6.3.9 Chr. Hansen

6.3.10 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.11 Symbiota

6.3.12 Precision Laboratories LLC

6.3.13 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

6.3.14 Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited)

6.3.15 IsAgro



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



