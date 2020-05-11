New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303709/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on cardiac rehabilitation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favourable reimbursement scenario in developed countries and reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries. In addition, High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cardiac rehabilitation market analysis includes segment and geographic landscapes



The cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented as below:

By Phase

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing adoption of telerehabilitation as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac rehabilitation market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of ICR program and cardiac rehabilitation through mobile applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cardiac rehabilitation market covers the following areas:

• Cardiac rehabilitation market sizing

• Cardiac rehabilitation market forecast

• Cardiac rehabilitation market industry analysis"





