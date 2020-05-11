Atlanta, GA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momar, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a total facility maintenance solutions provider for the commercial, industrial and institutional markets, recently revealed a new design of their website, momar.com.

The new site includes a refreshed design as well as several improvements to enhance the user experience. It also better enables Momar to take advantage of the digital space when it comes to lead generation and management. The site is now optimized for faster and easier viewing on all devices. It includes better search functionality, and it incorporates many dynamic sections, something marketing and business development teams can employ to capitalize on trending topics and solutions.

“A great deal of thought and care went into the creation of our new design. We invested a significant amount of time and human capital into this project, and we’re excited for what it will do to improve the online experience for our incredibly broad customer base” said Chief Executive Officer Julian Mohr, Jr. “During the past two years, we’ve built momentum that will help drive Momar forward on a number of fronts in our industry. This year we are poised to ride that wave to the achievement of even more of our goals. This new site is another step in the right direction.”

Momar is a company that is passionate about helping customers find the right solutions, ones that meet their objectives and exceed their expectations. Momar’s team worked hard to ensure the updated site would be a platform to showcase their solutions. The site highlights the sales and service teams unique to Momar, the ones that so many customers have come to depend upon.

The redesigned site boasts new features such as a blog, newsletter sign-up, and customer reviews. Visitors can easily find the information they are seeking and feel confident that the company they are considering partnering with is reputable and trustworthy.

“Providing exceptional solutions and service for our customers and taking sincere care of our salesforce are cornerstones of Momar’s philosophy, and this redesign is just one additional way we are demonstrating our commitment to those values,” said Kendra Cato, Momar’s Director of Marketing and Communications. “With this new design, we expect to see an increase in site traffic, content consumption, and more successful ways of combining our outstanding sales team with customers in need of our solutions.”

To learn more about Momar, visit the new site at momar.com.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar’s divisions, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier and provides customers with virtually every product or service available in the areas of maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

Kendra Cato Momar, Inc. 4043554580 kendra.cato@momar.com