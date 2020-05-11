SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) is hosting its third annual virtual Curiosity Conference to share how to enhance customer experience and use survey best practices and feedback to stay connected to customers and employees during these uncertain times. The virtual conference will feature thought-provoking general sessions to help organizations understand how to stay connected as the situation evolves, as well as profession-specific tracks for marketing, HR, CX, Market Research, and Education.



SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power the curious and this conference is designed to help organizations around the world to transform feedback into business intelligence.

WHO: SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie, Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta, Upwork CEO Hayden Brown, Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs, and ESPN President James Pitaro, will share their thoughts on how leaders can rise to the occasion during a crisis by looking to feedback to keep a pulse on morale, guide priorities and business decisions, and take action in service of their customers, employees, and peers.

Other keynote speakers include Fidelma Butler, VP, Talent & Organization Development at Zendesk; Faith Adams, Principal CX Analyst at Forrester; Cynthia Hester, Director of Global Customer Programs at Google Cloud.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm PDT and Wednesday, May 20, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm GMT

WHERE: Register for this free virtual event online here .

Tag us on social @surveymonkey and share your favorite takeaways using #CuriosityCon.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.