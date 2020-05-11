SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company with a novel biological platform that replaces and regenerates tissues in the body, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for HST 001, the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate for the treatment of androgenic alopecia in men.



Under this IND, Histogen intends to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of HST 001, a Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC), in the second quarter of 2020. This clinical trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of HST 001, as well as determine optimal dosing in male pattern hair loss. Start-up activities are currently underway to include clinical study site preparation and subject screening.

“The FDA acceptance of our IND application represents an important milestone for Histogen and HST 001 and keeps us on schedule to commence our clinical trial in androgenic alopecia as planned in June 2020,” said Richard Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer of Histogen. “Moreover, with the anticipated completion of the merger with Conatus Pharmaceuticals, and subsequent listing on the Nasdaq in the second quarter of this year, we are focused on creating shareholder value in 2020 and beyond through the advancement of our novel clinical pipeline.”

Histogen’s product candidates are derived from a single, proprietary manufacturing process that yields materials that replace tissues in the body or stimulate the body’s own cells to regenerate. In addition to clinical development of HST 001, Histogen anticipates IDE approval to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel dermal filler (HST 002) in the coming months, and IND submission of its joint cartilage regeneration product candidate (HST 003) later this year.

About HST 001

HST 001, or Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC), is intended to be a physician-administered therapeutic for hair loss. HSC is anticipated to be a safe, minimally-invasive treatment that promotes new hair growth where existing treatments only reduce hair loss. HSC is manufactured to enrich for growth factors including KGF, VEGF, and follistatin, which are involved in signaling stem cells in the body, and have been shown to be important in hair formation and the stimulation of resting hair follicles.

Histogen’s Planned Merger with Conatus Pharmaceuticals

On January 28, 2020, Histogen announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CNAT) pursuant to which Histogen will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Conatus in an all-stock transaction. The combined company is expected to operate under the name “Histogen Inc.”, and after closing, the combined company is expected to change its trading symbol to “HSTO” and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and to focus on advancement of its patented technology for dermatological and orthopedic indications.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, pending stockholder approval of the transaction, Histogen will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Conatus and Histogen stockholders will receive newly issued shares of Conatus common stock. The exchange ratio used to determine the number of shares of Conatus common stock issuable to Histogen stockholders pursuant to the merger will be determined using a pre-transaction valuation of $100 million for Histogen’s business, based on its latest priced investment round and clinical pipeline advancement, and $35.135 million for Conatus’ business, an approximately 155% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average closing share price of Conatus common stock prior to the announcement date on the Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, current Conatus stockholders will collectively own approximately 26%, and Histogen stockholders will collectively own approximately 74%, of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis, after taking into account Histogen’s and Conatus’ outstanding options and warrants at the time of closing, irrespective of the exercise prices of such options and warrants, with such ratio subject to adjustment based on each company’s net cash balance at closing.

The combined company, led by Histogen’s current management team, will be named Histogen Inc. and be headquartered in San Diego, CA. After closing, the combined company is expected to change its trading symbol to “HSTO” and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. At closing, the combined company’s board of directors is anticipated to consist of eight members, including six members of Histogen’s current board and two members of Conatus’ current board. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, who have also recommended to their respective company’s stockholders that they approve the merger agreement, the merger and, with respect to Conatus’ stockholders, a reverse stock split. The merger is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2020, subject to approvals by the stockholders of Histogen and Conatus, a reverse stock split being implemented by Conatus, the continued listing of the combined company on Nasdaq and other customary closing conditions.

A more complete description of the terms of and conditions of the merger can be found in Conatus’ Form 8-K filed on January 28, 2020, with the SEC and in the Merger Agreement, which is filed as an exhibit to that Form 8-K.

About Histogen

Histogen is a regenerative medicine company developing patented technologies that replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products that address underserved, multi-billion US dollar global markets. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com .

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus is a biotechnology company that had been focused on the development of novel medicines to treat chronic diseases with significant unmet need. For additional information, please visit www.conatuspharma.com .

