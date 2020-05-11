Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boonton, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced the launch of the new PMX40 RF power meter , a uniquely capable and flexible instrument which leverages its existing portfolio of high performance USB power sensors and demonstrates its global leadership in RF power measurement solutions. The new meter delivers additional value to design engineers and technicians by combining the utility of a traditional benchtop instrument, the flexibility and performance of modern USB RF power sensors, and the simplicity of a multi-touch display built with Boonton award-winning technology. The PMX40 streamlines RF testing and increases instrument versatility for broad use in the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries.



"The PMX40 is the result of customer-driven continuous innovation and delivers an ideal solution, combining the superior performance and flexibility of our USB power sensors seamlessly integrated with benchtop capability and touch screen simplicity. Ensuring straightforward and easy access to this powerful measurement tool, power sensors connect through standard USB ports for quick plug and play, requiring no proprietary cables," says Walt Strickler, General Manager of Boonton.

The PMX40 and associated sensors cover a frequency range from 4 kHz to 40 GHz and provide industry-leading performance in a number of areas including the widest video bandwidth of 195 MHz, quickest rise time at 3 ns, fastest measurement rate at 100,000 measurements per second, and finest 100-ps time resolution. Sensors can be easily connected to the PMX40’s front or rear panels through standard USB ports for independent use or synchronized multi-channel measurements of continuous wave (CW), modulated, and pulsed signals. The instrument’s intuitive, multi-touch display enables quick access and configuration of up to four sensors as well as all measurement and analysis tools, providing a standalone solution for capturing, displaying, and analyzing peak and average RF power in both the time and statistical domains. Additional PMX40 features include a variety of trigger capabilities and communication interfaces to enable a wide range of measurements that address the most challenging test requirements, as well as a front panel test source for fast verification of sensor operation.

The PMX40 offers new customers ultimate flexibility due to the range of Boonton RF power sensors and added convenience for existing Boonton USB sensor users. The new meter works with existing Boonton USB sensors covering 4 kHz to 40 GHz. Existing Boonton customers can utilize their USB sensors with the PMX40 without adapters or speciality cables to create an instant benchtop experience, including access to the meter through LAN connectivity. Conversely, purchasers of the PMX40 and sensors can repurpose the sensors as standalone instruments when connected to a PC. Control is available through fully-featured downloadable Boonton Power Analyzer or Boonton Power View software packages, or directly through robust APIs. Power Analyzer provides control, measurement configuration, and advanced analysis. It includes USB drivers, remote control API, firmware updater, and a simulation mode available to preview functionality when a sensor is not available. Power Viewer offers a simplified user interface for making average power measurements in seconds.

The Boonton PMX40 Power Meter utilizes Boonton RTP and CPS families of USB RF power sensors with industry leading performance and capabilities. All RTP sensors incorporate the unique Boonton Real-Time Power Processing™ technology, which virtually eliminates gaps in measurement suffered by other power sensors and enables industry best measurement speeds. In terms of RF performance, the RTP5000 series Real-Time Peak Power Sensors are the fastest responding sensors with 3 ns rise times and 195 MHz of video bandwidth. The RTP4000 series Real-Time True Average Power Sensors enable the lowest frequency measurements for diode-based average power measuring sensors and can make accurate measurements virtually independent of signal modulation bandwidth. CPS sensors offer flexible connectivity and performance leadership at an excellent price point.

With the PMX40, Boonton continues to build on its position as a leader in high performance RF and microwave test equipment for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, satellite communications, wireless connectivity, and EMI/EMC applications. Used across the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries for more than 70 years, Boonton products enable a wide range of RF power measurements and signal analysis for RF product design, production, maintenance, and system integration. The Boonton product portfolio is designed and assembled in the USA and includes peak and average RF power meters, Real-Time USB power sensors, USB/LAN power sensors, RF voltmeters, modulation analyzers, and audio analyzers.

