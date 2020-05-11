SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An independent review of the scientific literature found that certain telehealth rehabilitation treatments can be effective in addressing cognitive deficits associated with multiple sclerosis (MS). The reviewers found that BrainHQ cognitive exercises made by Posit Science Corporation “demonstrated both good feasibility and efficacy” and that “patient adherence across studies was impressive, indicating the practicality of such home-based training.”



The review , authored by research experts at the Kessler Foundation and at the University of Alabama, was published in Nature Reviews Neurology and looked at studies published in recent years on cognitive rehabilitation, physical exercise, and pharmacological treatments targeting the cognitive deficits of people with MS.

The reviewers note that while about two-thirds of MS patients experience cognitive impairment as a result of the disease, regular assessment and treatment of cognitive function of such patients in clinical practice is “rare.”

In addition to favorably reviewing studies of BrainHQ in populations with MS, the reviewers also reference positive results in studies of BrainHQ in aging populations that improve everyday life (specifically citing studies showing reduced incidence of car crashes and dementia risk) as evidence that cognitive rehabilitation can have other long-term benefits.

At the end of their review, the authors conclude that “cognitive rehabilitation has shown consistent beneficial effects in patients with MS and currently represents the best approach for treating MS-related cognitive impairment.”

They also conclude there is currently “insufficient evidence” to support pharmacological approaches, and that the evidence for physical exercise, “although promising, remains preliminary and more work is needed to establish a clear role in clinical practice.”

“We are heartened by this literature review — not just for its complimentary review of BrainHQ studies, but especially for its recognition that more needs to be done to translate recent study results into standard clinical practices,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “We are in discussions with leading medical providers about establishing centers of excellence to refine clinical best practices in the use of our tele-rehabilitation tools.”

