6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series Fireside Chat

at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 15TH



RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference presentation

at 1:20 p.m. ET on May 20TH

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation therapies to treat rare genetic diseases caused by mutant genes, announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series, as well as present a corporate overview and business update at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, which are both being held in May 2020.

Conferences Details: Event: 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series Format: Fireside Chat Date: Friday, May 15TH Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Event: RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference – Virtual Format Format: Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 20TH Time: 1:20 p.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL™ technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic diseases.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

OP: (646) 751-4366