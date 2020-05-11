COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) today announced multiple ore grade intercepts from its phase two drill program at the “Scarlet” target located 400 meters northwest of its operating Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nevada (see map). Near surface ore grade gold intercepts included 12.19 meters grading 1.43 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 3.05 meters grading 4.02 g/t gold, expanding on phase one drill results reported earlier in January 2020 which included 24.38 meters grading 1.03 g/t gold. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $114 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

The Company previously collected numerous high-grade gold surface samples at Scarlet, mapped several structural trends coincident with existing structures in the Isabella Pearl Mine’s open pit, and reported on a successful phase one drill program in January 2020. Scarlet is the first of many mineralized targets to the northwest of the Company’s operating mine. Gold Resource Corporation’s Isabella Pearl property controls 10-kilometers of mineralized trend in this area along the Walker Lane Mineral Belt.

This phase two drill program focused primarily on the southeast portion of the Scarlet target, with all drill holes, as the first phase, positioned within the current permitted Isabella Pearl mine plan development area. These phase two Scarlet drill results confirm that gold grades and mineralization thickness is increasing in this northwest area. Having been granted the Notice of Intent from the BLM to drill the northwest Scarlet target outside of the current mine plan boundary, a phase three drill program is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Scarlet drill highlights from the phase two 2020 drill campaign include the following intercepts (m = meters, g/t = grams per tonne) (see full tables below):

Hole # IPRC-153 – Scarlet

9.14m of 1.05 g/t gold

incl. 1.52m of 1.52 g/t gold

Hole # IPRC-154 - Scarlet

9.14m of 0.76 g/t gold

incl. 3.05m of 1.50 g/t gold

Hole # IPRC-155 – Scarlet

12.19m of 1.43 g/t gold

3.05m of 4.02 g/t gold

“Phase two drill results from Scarlet continue to demonstrate an increase in mineralized gold grades and wide intervals to the northwest near the current mine plan boundary,” stated Mr. Barry Devlin, Vice President of Exploration. “The recent twelve meters of 1.4 grams per tonne gold near the previous drill program’s 24 meters of over 1 gram per tonne gold, both of which are near surface, is very positive. We are mobilizing a drill for the third campaign and are excited to continue to test the extent of this mineralization. Our near-term goal at Scarlet is to define the next source of ore for the Isabella Pearl project, while we continue to evaluate and prioritize additional drill targets along our 10-kilometer property trend at the project.”

Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation, stated, “The additional gold ounces recently announced in the Proven and Probable Isabella Pearl Reserve, coupled with these successful first two Scarlet drill campaigns which both intercepted high-grade gold near surface, speak to the growth potential of our Isabella Pearl project and this mineralized trend. We have completed preliminary engineering of and are working towards permitting a larger heap leach pad for the additional ounces from the Isabella Pearl mine and are optimistic the mineralization discovered at Scarlet will continue to grow and warrant pad space for longer life production.”

ISABELLA PEARL “SCARLET” PHASE 2 2020

DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS Hole # Angle Target From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t IPRC-153 -45 Scarlet 12.19 9.14 1.05 incl. 12.19 1.52 1.52 IPRC-154 -45 Scarlet 24.38 9.14 0.76 incl. 24.38 3.05 1.50 IPRC-155 -45 Scarlet 19.81 12.19 1.43 incl. 19.81 3.05 4.02 IPRC-156 -45 Scarlet 27.43 9.14 0.46 incl. 27.43 1.52 1.04 IPRC-163 -45 Scarlet 7.62 7.62 0.54 32.00 6.10 0.61 50.29 1.52 0.49 56.39 3.05 0.7 incl. 57.91 1.52 1.05 IPRC-164 -45 Scarlet 109.73 6.10 0.39 IPRC-166 -45 Scarlet 19.81 6.10 0.66 incl. 21.34 1.52 1.20 30.48 3.05 0.31 38.10 6.10 0.36 IPRC-187 -45 Scarlet 38.10 9.14 0.43 IPRC-188 -45 Isabella 41.15 19.81 0.63 incl. 48.77 1.52 1.54 incl. 59.44 1.52 1.03 ISABELLA PEARL “SCARLET” PHASE 1 2019 DRILL

SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS (Previously Released) IPRC-110 -50 Scarlet 27.43 10.67 0.67 incl. 27.43 1.52 1.32 incl. 32.00 1.52 1.21 IPRC-113 -45 Scarlet 15.24 1.52 0.36 21.34 6.10 1.39 incl. 21.34 3.05 2.27 32.00 3.05 0.39 38.10 22.86 0.76 incl. 38.10 4.57 1.65 incl. 56.39 1.52 1.16 IPRC-116 -45 Scarlet 15.24 4.57 0.63 28.96 33.53 0.44 IPRC-117 -45 Scarlet 22.86 12.19 0.76 incl. 27.43 3.05 1.72 IPRC-118 -70 Scarlet 1.52 24.38 1.03 incl. 15.24 4.57 4.10 IPRC-119 -45 Scarlet 0.00 9.14 0.83 incl. 3.05 3.05 1.47 IPRC-147 -50 Isabella Pearl West 25.91 19.81 1.19 incl. 36.58 4.57 3.61 48.77 3.05 0.24 Assays by Inspectorate America Corp., Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width



About GRC:

Cautionary Statements:

