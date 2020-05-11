-- Completed Strategic Asset Sales of NUCYNTA® Franchise and Gralise® Totaling $502.5 Million --



LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on its business performance and strategic initiatives.

First-Quarter Financial Highlights:

First Quarter 2020

(in millions, except earnings per share) GAAP Non-GAAP(1) Total Revenues $20.9 — Net Income $41.2 $10.3 Earnings Per Share $0.58 $0.10 Adjusted EBITDA — $6.1

“Today we reported positive results in a truly transformative quarter for Assertio, one in which we strategically divested assets, repaid our debt, and announced a merger agreement with Zyla Life Sciences. These bold steps position the new Assertio as a company with a diversified and growing portfolio, low leverage and as a result well positioned to add differentiated products through acquisitions and partnerships,” said Arthur Higgins, President and CEO of Assertio. “With the transformation of Assertio now well in place, I am looking forward to my new role as non-executive chairman at the close of the merger, where I will work with the Assertio Board and its Leadership to achieve our vision of becoming a leading specialty pharmaceutical company.”

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

Merger Agreement with Zyla Life Sciences: On March 16, 2020, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Zyla Life Sciences (Zyla) (OTCQX: ZCOR). The Merger will create a leading commercial pharmaceutical company with neurology, inflammation and pain products. The combined company will have a leading portfolio of branded non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) commonly used by neurologists, orthopedic surgeons, internists, women’s health providers, podiatrists and pain care specialists. The new company will have the platform, profitability and financial strength to both grow its existing portfolio and acquire additional complementary assets. The closing of the merger is expected to occur shortly after Assertio’s shareholders meeting on May 19, 2020. The combined synergy potential is upwards of $40 million, in addition to Assertio’s previously announced $15 million in annual accelerated cost savings initiatives, allowing for Pro-Forma 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margins greater than 25% and net leverage of less than two times. The combined company Pro-Forma 2019 revenue was approximately $128 million.





On January 10, 2020, the Company completed the sale of Gralise to Alvogen. Under the terms of the agreement, Alvogen is expected to pay Assertio a total value of $127.5 million, plus inventory. At the closing of the transaction, the Company received approximately $78.6 million, of which, $60.5 million of proceeds were used to pay down the Company’s senior secured debt. The remaining balance is in the form of a royalty on the first $70.0 million in Gralise net sales. Both companies expect the majority of the royalties to be paid in the first calendar year. To ensure a smooth transition, Assertio agreed to continue to promote Gralise in the first quarter of 2020 and received cost reimbursement for promotional activities. In the first quarter, Assertio collected $2.5 million of royalties and $0.8 million of cost reimbursement from Alvogen. Impact of COVID-19 : Due to COVID-19, the Company will not be providing guidance. While COVID-19 did not have a material adverse effect on our reported results for our first quarter, we are unable to predict the ultimate impact that it may have on our business, future results of operations, financial position or cash flows. While shelter-in-place orders remain in effect, the Company would expect fewer patients to visit physicians for conditions treated by the Company’s products, as well as fewer elective surgeries and fewer visits to pharmacies to have prescriptions filled. As a result, the Company could see a negative impact in product sales during the peak of the pandemic, which is expected to be in the second quarter of 2020, although the degree of this impact is not currently estimable. The extent to which our operations may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will depend largely on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the outbreak and actions by government authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact.

Revenue Summary:

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Product sales, net CAMBIA $ 6,274 $ 8,808 Zipsor 2,331 4,231 Gralise 547 13,278 Total neurology product sales, net 9,152 26,317 NUCYNTA and Lazanda product sales adjustments 100 133 Total product sales, net 9,252 26,450 Commercialization agreement: Commercialization agreement, net 11,258 30,856 Royalties and milestone revenue 407 623 Total revenues $ 20,917 $ 57,929





2020 Company Update:

The Company will provide an update on its strategy and merger integration during its second quarter earnings call.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company’s core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets two FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be under served by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the Company has included information about non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP adjusted earnings, non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures as useful operating metrics. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and the Company’s management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Specified Items

Non-GAAP measures presented within this release exclude specified items. The Company considers specified items to be significant income/expense items not indicative of current operations, including the related tax effect. Specified items include non-cash adjustments to Collegium agreement revenue and cost of sales, adjustments to sales reserves for products the Company is no longer selling, interest income, interest expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense related to debt, depreciation expense, income taxes, transaction-related costs, CEO transition and restructuring costs, legal costs and expenses incurred in connection with opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the company’s historical commercialization of opioid products, certain types of legal settlements, disputes, fees and costs, gains or losses resulting from debt refinancing or extinguishment, gains or losses from non-cash adjustments to long-lived assets and assets not part of current operations, and adjustments for the tax effect related to each of the non-GAAP adjustments.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Revenues: Product sales, net $ 9,252 $ 26,450 Commercialization agreement, net 11,258 30,856 Royalties and milestones 407 623 Total revenues 20,917 57,929 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 1,399 2,575 Research and development expenses 1,041 1,793 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,314 25,045 Amortization of intangible assets 7,795 25,444 Total costs and expenses 37,549 54,857 (Loss) income from operations (16,632 ) 3,072 Other income (expense): Gain on sale of Gralise 127,505 — Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes (31,608 ) — Loss on sale of NUCYNTA (15,755 ) Interest expense (8,674 ) (16,554 ) Loss on prepayment of Senior Notes (8,233 ) — Other (3,325 ) (609 ) Total other income (expense) 59,910 (17,163 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 43,278 (14,091 ) Income tax expense (2,048 ) (210 ) Net income (loss) and Comprehensive income (loss) $ 41,230 $ (14,301 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.58 $ (0.22 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.58 $ (0.22 ) Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 70,940 64,239 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 71,051 64,239





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,973 $ 42,107 Accounts receivable, net 12,952 42,744 Consideration receivable from sale of Gralise 50,019 — Inventories, net 518 3,412 Prepaid and other current assets 10,651 15,688 Total current assets 180,113 103,951 Property and equipment, net 3,233 3,497 Intangible assets, net 23,671 400,535 Investments, net 8,132 13,064 Other long-term assets 4,125 6,123 Total assets 219,274 527,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,982 16,193 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 32,359 58,943 Accrued liabilities 24,716 18,948 Senior Notes, current portion — 80,000 Convertible Notes, current portion 57,866 — Interest payable 304 8,375 Other current liabilities 2,066 2,094 Total current liabilities 122,293 184,553 Senior Notes — 76,443 Convertible Notes — 194,815 Other long-term liabilities 12,944 13,401 Total liabilities 135,237 469,212 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 442,600 457,751 Accumulated deficit (358,571 ) (399,801 ) Total shareholders’ equity 84,037 57,958 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 219,274 $ 527,170





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA AND EARNINGS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Financial Statement Classification Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ 41,230 $ (14,301 ) Interest expense 8,674 16,554 Interest expense Income tax (benefit) expense 2,048 210 Income tax benefit (expense) Depreciation expense 273 337 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangible assets 7,795 25,444 Amortization of intangible assets EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 60,020 $ 28,244 Adjustments: NUCYNTA, Lazanda and Gralise revenue reserves (1) (647 ) (133 ) Product sales, net Commercialization agreement revenues (2) 1,846 1,930 Commercialization agreement, net Transaction-related costs(3) 7,694 — Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations (4) 2,128 2,500 Selling, general and administrative expenses Stock-based compensation 1,934 2,702 Multiple (5) Gain on sale of Gralise (6) (127,505 ) — Gain on sale of Gralise Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes (7) 31,608 — Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes Loss on sale of NUCYNTA (8) 15,755 — Loss on sale of NUCYNTA Loss on prepayment of Senior Notes (7) 8,233 — Loss on prepayment of Senior Notes Change in fair value of warrants 3,146 1,629 Other Other (9) 1,854 (501 ) Other Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 6,066 $ 36,371 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 6,066 36,371 Depreciation expense (273 ) (337 ) Cash portion of Senior Notes interest expense (10) (1,648 ) (8,206 ) Income taxes benefit (expense), as adjusted (11) 6,167 (8,561 ) Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 10,312 $ 19,267 — Shares used in calculation (12) 102,410 82,170 Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.23

Removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that we are no longer commercializing. Adjustments relate to non-cash expense for third-party royalties, which have no net impact for the full year period, as well as the amortization of the contract asset. Represents one-time transaction-related costs including CEO transition expense and costs related to legal and consulting with the disposition of the Gralise and NUCYNTA and the proposed merger with Zyla Life Sciences during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Legal costs/expenses related to opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the Company’s historical commercialization of opioid products. Stock based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, included $0.2 million and $0.3 million in Research and development expense, respectively, and $1.7 million and $2.4 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. In connection with the sale of Gralise to Alvogen on January 10, 2020, the Company recognized a gain of $127.5 million in Other income on the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income composed of the $78.6 million in upfront consideration received and $52.5 million in contingent consideration expected to be collected on Alvogen’s first $70.0 million in net sales, net of $3.6 million in inventory transferred. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recognized a loss of $31.6 million and $8.2 million on the repurchase of $188.0 million aggregate principal outstanding of the Company’s 2021 Note and 2024 and $162.5 million in remaining outstanding principal of the Company’s Senior Notes, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recognized a net loss of $15.8 million in Other income which was comprised of the $367.9 million in upfront consideration received less the $369.1 million carrying value of the NUCYNTA intangible derecognized, $5.6 million in inventory transferred, and $9.0 million in accrued third-party consent fees. Represents a credit loss reserve related the Company’s $3.0 million investment in a company engaged in medical research. This investment is structured as a long-term loan receivable with a convertible feature and is valued at amortized cost. Represents the contractual basis interest expense for the Senior Notes. The amount excludes convertible debts interest expense because the Company computes non-GAAP adjusted earnings using the if-converted method assuming the convertible debt is converted to equity at the beginning of each period presented. Represents the Company’s income tax expense (benefit) adjusted for the tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from adjusted earnings. The tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP adjusted earnings is computed at the statutory rate of 21%. The Company uses the if-converted method to compute adjusted diluted earnings per share with respect to its convertible debt.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE TO

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

GAAP net (loss)/income per share $ 0.58 $ (0.22 ) Conversion from basic shares to diluted shares (2) (0.18 ) 0.05 Adjustments: NUCYNTA, Lazanda and Gralise revenue reserves (0.01 ) — Commercialization agreement revenues 0.02 0.02 Transaction-related costs 0.08 — Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations 0.02 0.03 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 0.08 0.31 Stock-based compensation 0.02 0.03 Gain on sale of Gralise (1.25 ) — Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 0.31 — Loss on sale of NUCYNTA 0.15 — Loss on prepayment of Senior Notes 0.08 — Change in fair value of warrants 0.03 0.02 Other 0.02 — Non-cash interest expense on debt (3) 0.07 0.10 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4) 0.08 (0.11 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.23

(1) Represents per share calculations of adjustments reflective in the Company’s reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to non-GAAP adjusted earnings and therefore should be read in conjunction with that reconciliation and respective footnotes.

(2) The Company uses the if-converted method to compute adjusted diluted earnings per share with respect to its convertible debt.

(3) Represents per share adjustment for interest expense, net of cash portion of Senior Notes interest expense.

(4) Represents the Company’s income tax (benefit) expense adjusted for the tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from adjusted earnings. The tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP adjusted earnings is computed at the statutory rate of 21%.



