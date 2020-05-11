Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Impact of Coronavirus on Home and Garden" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response seen across global markets, the home and garden industry saw a spike in demand in Q1 2020 in categories that cater to the needs of stay-at-home mandates and food supply concerns. Full-year 2020 industry sales will be shaped by the macroeconomic environment and further changes in consumer priorities, disruption in supply chains, and channel shifts, with a focus on e-commerce. Some of these trends are likely to have longer-term consequences beyond 2020.



The Impact of Coronavirus on Home and Garden global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Economic Outlook

Industry Impact

Geographic Impact

Corporate Response

Conclusion

