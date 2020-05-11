Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Type (Product Carbon Footprint v/s Corporate Carbon Footprint), By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is driven by the increasing greenhouse gases emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, water vapor, nitrous oxide, among others. This has led to climate change and increase in the temperature of Earth across the globe. This has increased the need to measure and report the global carbon footprint, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint coupled with growing application of various carbon footprint management software across various end-user industries is further expected to propel the market through 2025.



The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, end-user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into product carbon footprint and corporate carbon footprint. The corporate carbon footprint segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing adoption of carbon management software in various corporates. Additionally, growing concerns among the enterprises pertaining to sustainability and corporate social responsibility are further expected to positively impact the growth of segment.



Regionally, the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market owing to the increasing investments in the region on technology and innovation with an objective to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



Major players operating in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market include Enablon, SAP SE, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric Company, Salesforce Inc., ENGIE, Thinkstep, Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, Aurecon Group, Carbon Solutions Global Ltd., Carbon Trust, Greenstone+, Verisae, Inc., Enviance, IHS Markit Ltd., Ecova, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in September 2019, Salesforce announced Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market based on component, deployment mode, type, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Footprint Management



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.1.1. By Service (Professional v/s Managed)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Type (Product Carbon Footprint v/s Corporate Carbon Footprint)

6.2.4. By End User Industry (IT& Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Building & Construction, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Enablon

14.2. SAP SE

14.3. Dakota Software

14.4. ProcessMAP

14.5. IsoMetrix

14.6. IBM Corporation

14.7. Schneider Electric Company

14.8. Salesforce Inc.

14.9. ENGIE

14.10. Thinkstep

14.11. Natural Capital Partners

14.12. VelocityEHS

14.13. Aurecon Group

14.14. Carbon Solutions Global Ltd.

14.15. Carbon Trust

14.16. Greenstone+

14.17. Verisae, Inc.

14.18. Enviance

14.19. IHS Markit Ltd.

14.20. Ecova, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3ftfi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

