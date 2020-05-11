Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Continuity Management Market By Offering (Solution; Service), By Deployment Type (On premise and Cloud), By Application (Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, Others), By Organization Size, By Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Business Continuity Management Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in IT sector can be held responsible for the market share of the BCM companies as the advancement in technology also brings along high financial investment risks, for instance, encryption and decryption risks, cybercrimes and security risks, etc. Thus, it is quite indispensable for the companies to install business continuity management solutions to ensure safety solutions, avoid financial loss on the extra organizational issues that they might face and maintain a healthy work environment.



The market segmentation of the BCM market is done based on offering, deployment type, application, organization size, industry, region, and company. The segment organization size is bisected into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises out of which, as per 2019, the largest share was held by the large enterprises while the SMEs are expected to witness growth in their market share gradually during the coming years. The intervention of technology has propelled the market extensively and has forced the corporate and business sector prominently towards adopting this service.



In terms of regional analysis, the Global Business Continuity Management Market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the dominant share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years owing to presence of leading companies in the region and early adoption of business continuity management by countries such as United States, among others.



Major companies in the Global Business Continuity Management Market include Avalution Consulting LLC, BC Management Inc/CA, Green House Data Inc, Mancon LLC, Dell International LLC/EMC Corp, StorageCraft Technology Corp, Metricstream Inc, Virtual Corp, Logicmanager Inc, Fusion Risk Management Inc, Continuity Logic LLC, etc. Reportedly, Dell International LLC/EMC Corp and Continuity Logic LLC, etc.



The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Business Continuity Management Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



