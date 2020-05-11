TARRYTOWN, NY, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, today announced that the Company has teamed with Omni Food Sales, the premier food brand advocate in Metro NY, to introduce Nightfood ice cream into the largest market in the United States.

With headquarters in the Bronx, NY, Omni has helped introduce and grow some of the leading brands in the natural and premium consumer packaged goods space into the complex New York market.

Led by industry thought-leader Zak Romanoff, Omni has been servicing mainstay New York accounts such as Wakefern (Shop Rite), Ahold (Stop & Shop), Key Food, Foodtown, and more for over 20 years, and represents over $300 million in sales each year.

“Obviously New York is a tremendous opportunity for any growing brand,” commented CEO Sean Folkson. “This is a market unlike any other and requires a hands-on, insider approach. In addition to a few major chains, independent stores make up a larger percentage of grocery spend than most other major markets. With pregnancy demand for our ice cream starting to grow, the time is right for this move.”

Nightfood is currently available in divisions of Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons (Jewel-Osco, and Shaw’s and Star Markets) and Lowes Foods.

Management has also received confirmation Nightfood has secured additional supermarket chains where Nightfood will be introduced in the coming weeks, establishing supermarket presence in additional major metropolitan areas. These new accounts were secured by Independent Natural Food Brokers, a broker engaged by the Company in late 2019. These new supermarket partners will be announced as soon as possible, and product is expected to begin appearing on shelves the week of June 1st.

“Nightfood is by far the best tasting healthier ice cream I’ve ever tried,” remarked Romanoff who speaks regularly about brand advocacy at food industry events. “I’m confident that Nightfood’s unique attributes and benefits will command a position in the ice cream set of every premium retailer. My team is as excited as I am.”

Providing consumers with snacks nutritionally optimized for nighttime consumption, Nightfood is addressing the nighttime snack market, which accounts for consumer spending within the United States of over $50 billion annually.

Consumer preference continues to shift towards better-for-you snacks with functional benefits. Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, management projects the category of better-for-you sleep-friendly nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will grow into a billion-dollar category.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has recently secured distribution for its ice cream in major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood recently received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-highly reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar, and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a clearly better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spending on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

