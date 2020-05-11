Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Component (Software v/s Services), By Delivery Model (Software-As-A-Service (SaaS), Others), By Deployment Mode, By Pricing Model, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is driven by the improving healthcare IT infrastructure. Additionally, increasing adoption of IoT, AI, big data, machine learning, among others in the healthcare industry is further expected to foster the market growth over next few years. Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented based on component, delivery model, deployment mode, pricing model, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since they can manage raw patient data. The raw data collected on cloud is sorted and integrated which further helps healthcare providers in decision making process.



Regionally, the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the overall healthcare cloud computing market owing to the increasing geriatric population, which is susceptible to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients getting admitted in hospitals thereby increasing the demand for healthcare cloud computing solutions in the region. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth in Europe.



Major players operating in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market include IBM Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc, Athenahealth, CareCloud Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, GE Healthcare, NTT DATA Corporation, Sectra AB, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., DXC Technologies Company, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hyland Software Inc., Orion Health Group, Fujifilm Holdings Cooperation, Vepro eHealth Solutions, EnSoftek, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market based on component, delivery model, deployment mode, pricing model, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Software v/s Services)

6.2.2. By Delivery Model (Software-As-A-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS), Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS))

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By Pricing Model (Pay-As-You-Go v/s Spot Pricing Model)

6.2.5. By Application (Clinical Information System v/s Non-Clinical Information System)

6.2.6. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

6.2.7. By Company (2019)

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. IBM Corporation

14.2. Carestream Health, Inc

14.3. Athenahealth

14.4. CareCloud Corporation

14.5. Siemens Healthineers AG

14.6. eClinicalWorks

14.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.8. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

14.9. GE Healthcare

14.10. NTT DATA Corporation

14.11. Sectra AB

14.12. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

14.13. DXC Technologies Company

14.14. INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

14.15. Hyland Software Inc.

14.16. Orion Health Group

14.17. Fujifilm Holdings Cooperation

14.18. Vepro eHealth Solutions

14.19. EnSoftek, Inc.

14.20. Dell Technologies, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i25qwh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900