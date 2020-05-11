Dublin, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market By Product (Smart Speakers, Chatbots), By User Interface (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text-based, Others), By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the growing requirement for automation in all service-based companies. Additionally, number of users with smart devices is increasing at an alarming rate, which is further anticipated to boost the growth of digital assistants in healthcare market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in technology is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2025.



The Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market is segmented based on product, user interface, type, deployment mode, application, user type, region and company. Based on product, the market can be segmented into smart speakers and chatbots. Out of which, the smart speakers segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the digital assistants in healthcare market during the forecast years as well. This growth can be accredited to the shift in the preference of consumers towards technologically advanced products. This gives several benefits such as it helps in saving time. In addition to this, it provides increased comfort as well as greater convenience, thereby anticipated to boost the growth of the segment through 2025.



Major players operating in the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market include Nuance Communications Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Infermedic, Sensly, Inc., eGain Corporation, Kognito Solutions LLC, Verint Systems Inc., HealthTap Inc., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd, CSS Corporation, Medrespond LLC., Floatbot.AI, Kore.AI, Inc., Datalog.AI, True Image Interactive, Inc., ADA Digital Health, idAvatars, Welltok, Inc., Next IT Corp, etc. The companies operating in digital assistants in healthcare market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market based on component, deployment mode, user type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new services and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Smart Speakers, Chatbots)

5.2.2. By User Interface (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text-based, Text-to-speech, Others)

5.2.3. By Type (Rule-Based v/s Conversational-Based)

5.2.4. By Deployment Mode (On-premise v/s Cloud)

5.2.5. By Application (Patient Tracking, Medical Reference, Diagnostic Guides, Drug Dosage, Medical Calculators, Nursing Reference, Others)

5.2.6. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Patients, Others)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.2.8. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Nuance Communications Inc.

13.2. Microsoft Corporation

13.3. Amazon

13.4. Infermedica

13.5. Sensly, Inc.

13.6. eGain Corporation

13.7. Kognito Solutions LLC

13.8. Verint Systems Inc.

13.9. HealthTap Inc.

13.10. Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd

13.11. CSS Corporation

13.12. Medrespond LLC.

13.13. Floatbot.AI

13.14. Kore.AI, Inc.

13.15. Datalog.AI

13.16. True Image Interactive, Inc.

13.17. ADA Digital Health

13.18. idAvatars

13.19. Welltok, Inc.

13.20. Next IT Corp.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vl31e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900